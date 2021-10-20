Global Client Virtualization Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Client Virtualization Market by Type (Desktop Virtualization, Application Virtualization, and Presentation Virtualization), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and SMBs), and Industry Vertical (IT &Telecom, Construction & Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Public Sector, Retail, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Client Virtualization Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Client virtualization solutions are used to deploy rich client applications and environments in a more efficient, secure, and reliable manner on any endpoint over a network. With the ever-growing challenges associated with endpoint management, client virtualization has enabled IT professionals to have more control over endpoint devices. In addition, it has dramatically reduced the costs incurred in supporting these devices as well as users, and also improved security and compliance across the organization. It offers a highly scalable solution and reduces IT overhead, and also simplifies IT management; thus, allowing enterprises to be more flexible in rolling out new applications and services.

Factors such as increased need to improve employees efficiency, enhanced data security, improved desktop management and cost-savings associated with these solutions, and growth in IT expenditure among organizations drive the growth of the client virtualization market. However, performance and compatibility issues are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increased market for cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions and emergence of workspace-as-a-service are expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in future.

The global client virtualization market is segmented based on type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into desktop virtualization, application virtualization, and presentation virtualization. Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into IT & telecom, construction & manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, public sector, retail, education, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market including Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Parallels Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and VMware, Inc.

Client Virtualization Key Market Segments:

By Type

– Desktop Virtualization

– Application Virtualization

– Presentation Virtualization

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– SMBs

By Industry Vertical

– IT & Telecom

– Construction & Manufacturing

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Public Sector

– Retail

– Education

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Citrix Systems, Inc.

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Parallels Inc.

– Red Hat, Inc.

– Toshiba Corporation

– VMware, Inc.

Table of Content

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growing need to increase employeesâ€™ efficiency

3.4.1.2. Enhanced Data Security offered by Client virtualization

3.4.1.3. Cost saving associated with client virtualization solutions

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Performance and compatibility issues

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increased market for workspace as a service

3.5. Key player positioning, 2017

Chapter: 4: CLIENT VIRTUALIZATION MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Desktop Virtualization

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Application Virtualization

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Presentation Virtualization

4.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.1.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 5: CLIENT VIRTUALIZATION MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

5.1. Overview

5.2. SMBs

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Large Enterprises

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 6: CLIENT VIRTUALIZATION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. Overview

6.2. IT and Telecom

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Construction and Manufacturing

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. BFSI

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Healthcare

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. Public Sector

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

6.7. Retail

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis by country

6.8. Education

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3. Market analysis by country

6.9. Others

6.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.9.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 7: CLIENT VIRTUALIZATION MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.2.2.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.5. U.S.

7.2.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.2.2.5.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.2.6. Canada

7.2.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.2.2.6.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast

7.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.3.2.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.2.5. UK

7.3.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.3.2.5.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.2.6. Germany

7.3.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.3.2.6.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.2.7. France

7.3.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.3.2.7.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.2.8. Rest of Europe

7.3.2.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.8.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.3.2.8.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

Continue….

