Global District Heating Market Reports 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2025

District Heating is a system for distributing heat generated in a centralized location through a system of insulated pipes for residential and commercial heating requirements such as space heating and water heating.

The heat is often obtained from a cogeneration plant burning fossil fuels or biomass, but heat-only boiler stations, geothermal heating, heat pumps and central solar heating are also used, as well as nuclear power. District heating plants can provide higher efficiencies and better pollution control than localized boilers.

The District Heating market was valued at 180000 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 262000 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for District Heating.

This report presents the worldwide District Heating market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Fortum

Goteborg Energi

Vattenfall

STEAG

Statkraft AS

Shinryo Corporation

RWE

Ramboll Group

Ã˜rsted

NRG Energy

LOGSTOR

Korea District Heating Corporation

Kelag Warme

Keppel DHCS

Cetetherm

District Heating Breakdown Data by Type

CHP

Geothermal

Solar

Heat Only Boiler

District Heating Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial/Institutional

Residential

Industrial

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global District Heating status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key District Heating manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of District Heating :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of District Heating market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

