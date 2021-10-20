Global Golf Cart Market is Expected to Surpass at a CAGR of 7.3% Forecast by 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Golf Cart market – By Product Type (Electric Golf Cart, Solar Golf Cart, Gasoline Golf Cart), By Application (Golf Course, Personal Services, Commercial Services, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Golf Cart Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The golf cart market is expected to mask a CAGR of 7.3% during the projected period. Further, the market was calculated at USD 1,621.3 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 2,584.5 million by the end of the forecast period. The golf cart is a lightweight vehicle used for short distance transportation. It is also known as non-highway or off-road vehicle with an average speed between 25 to 20 km ph. The major applications of golf cart market are segmented into golf courses, personal use, industrial use, rental services, and others.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/2982

The golf cart finds a range of applications in our lives. The golf cart has been used in a different location for different purposes such as universities, airports, shopping malls, hospitals, tourism, and others. These carts are used in airports and shopping malls to carry luggage over a short distance. These applications are positively influencing the growth of golf cart market. Moreover, the tourism and hospitality sectors are majority growing market in the golf cart industry. This sector creates a new opportunity for sales of golf cart across the globe.

Additionally, the increased personal income of consumers and changing lifestyle are key factors which are increasing the participation rate in the golf game. Moreover, the rising number of golf courses globally and increasing trend of golf tourism in developing countries such as Australia, Japan, China, Canada, and India are projected to propel the demand for golf carts in near future. Furthermore, in terms of golf cart product, they are segmented into solar, electric and gasoline. Among them, the electric golf cart is growing at the fastest rate as they incur low maintenance cost. This factor is believed to raise demand for electric golf cart in the coming years.

Additionally, the increase in urbanization and industrialization for hi-tech and smart residential projects such as theme park, hospitality, hotels, rental services, resorts, and others are expected to drive the demand for internal transportation to carry people and goods. These are the major factor resulting in a rising demand for golf cart market across all regions. Region-wise, North America is the strongest region for the golf cart market. As advancements in technology and rejuvenation of the golf industry are getting stronger with time in North America. Moreover, the new players are looking for business expansion and ready to invest significantly in electric LSV vehicle as compared to other countries. This factor is projected to drive the growth of the North America golf cart market in coming years. However, the high cost of maintenance of golf carts is believed to hinder the growth of golf cart market. Moreover, the rise in the number of local manufactures of the golf cart is affecting the revenue of organized players in the market leading to a barrier for the golf cart market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of golf cart market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Electric Golf Cart

– Solar Golf Cart

– Gasoline Golf Cart

By Application

– Golf Course

– Personal Services

– Commercial Services

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– GARIA Incorporation

– Ingersoll Rand

– JH Global Services Incorporation

– Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd

– Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Corporation.

– Textron Specialized Vehicles Incorporation

– Yamaha Golf Car

– Tomberlin

– Hitachi Chemicals

– Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Corporation.

– Other Prominent Players

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/golf-cart-market

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

Executive Summary Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Golf Cart Market Global Golf Cart Market Trends Opportunities in Global Golf Cart Market Recent Industry Activities, 2017 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis Products Average Price Analysis, By Country Global Golf Cart Market Value (USD Million), 2017-2023

Global Golf Cart Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.4. Electric Golf Cart Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Solar Golf Cart Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Gasoline Golf Cart Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Global Golf Cart Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Golf Course Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Personal Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Commercial Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Product Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.2.1.4. Electric Golf Cart Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Solar Golf Cart Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Gasoline Golf Cart Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.2.2.4. Golf Course Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Personal Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Commercial Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Country

12.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.3.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.3.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Product Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.3.1.4. Electric Golf Cart Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Solar Golf Cart Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. Gasoline Golf Cart Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.2. By Application

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.3.2.4. Golf Course Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Personal Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.2.6. Commercial Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Country

12.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.3.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.3.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.3.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.3.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/2982

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com