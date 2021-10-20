Global Microbial Pesticides Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2017-2025

While the high usage of chemical or synthetic pesticides in crop protection would continue, human, animal and environmental health concerns would play a major role in driving the growth for Biopesticides. Several countries are adopting a strict approach concerning the amount of imports, with a special interest in regulating the quantity of pesticide residues.The value of global microbial pesticides market is expected to reach about USD XX million by 2022, witnessing a high market growth during the given forecasted period.

Market Dynamics

The positive factors favouring the growth of the microbial pesticide market is the increase in use and demand of non-chemical treatments for crop protection. Other factors favouring the market growth includes low toxicity of microbial pesticides on non-target pest species, compatibility with synthetic chemicals and no residual toxicity for human and other animals. Major restrain in the form of high costs and low availabilityin spite of their low toxicity and environment impact levels is also a driving factor for microbial pesticide market.

The major constraint of this market is less consumer awareness of organic fertilizers and pesticides compared to the chemical based fertilizers and pesticides. Low adoption rate is also one of the constraints faced.

The opportunities for the microbial pesticide market is the rapid growth in Microbial Seed Treatment Solutions along with the progress in new & emerging markets such as Latin America & Asia-Pacific

Market Segmentation

The market for GlobalMicrobial PesticideMarket is primarily divided by three categories, they are

1) By Ingredient Type

Bacteria Based Pesticides

Fungi Based Pesticides

Virus Based Pesticides

2) By Product Type

Microbial Herbicide

Microbial Fungicide

Microbial Insecticide

3) By Application

Crop Based

a) Grains & Cereals

b) Oil seeds

c) Fruits & Vegetables

Non-Crop Based

a) Turf & Ornamental Grass

b) Others

Geographic Analysis

Earlier in 2013, North America was the largest market followed by Europe as the second-largest market of agricultural microbial pesticides and fertilizers. Currently Asia-Pacific is the largest microbial pesticides market because of China, Japan, Brazil and India who are the major markets driving the industry growth in this region.However, currently by country USA is the largest market based on revenue generated. Also in future Latin America region will become one of the major market along with the Asia-pacific region.

Key Players

On one hand where synthetic crop protection has been dominated by less than ten massive companies, microbial pesticides developers and manufacturer number in the hundreds. Some of them are mentioned below

Becker Underwood, Valent BioSciences, Certis, BioWorks, Ecogen, Koppert Biological System, Agri Life, AgraQuest, Marrone Bio innovations, Novozyme Biological, Bayer crop science, BASF

