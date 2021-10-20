Global Millets Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2017-2025
Millet has turned into a favoured harvest because of its high profitability and short developing season under dry, high-temperature conditions. As far as nutritional property, they are even better than certain highly devoured cereals, for example, rice and wheat. In spite of their conspicuous nutritious qualities, millets have gotten less consideration than the major cereals. Millets plays animportant role in food security and economy of numerous nations in Africa and Asia.
Market Dynamics
Interest for sustenance is ascending with the growth in population. Therefore the pressure on water resources is also increasing. Distinctive plant species have characteristics of enhanced usage of water assets. Increase in efficiency of water use in production of millets is anticipated to drive the millets market amid the following couple of years. Millets have a restricted shelf life. This factor is assessed to hamper the market development. In any case, the gluten-free property is expected to give lucrative opportunities for the production of gluten-free and low GI food products, thus helping the market.
Market Segmentation
The market for Global Millets is primarily divided by two categories, they are
1) By Product
Porridges
Steam cooked products
Breads
Beverages
2) By Type
Pearl millet
Finger millet
Proso millet
Foxtail millet
Others (Japanese barnyard millet, Kodo millet, etc.)
Geographic Analysis
Currently Asia-Pacific region is the highest producer of these cereals as India has the highest demand for millet seeds and is also the largest millet producer globally. Country wise India is the key producer of pearl millet and China mostly produces foxtail millet. Also in Africa region the pearl millet is majorly produced.
Key Players
Some of the major players that are involved in this marketare mentioned below
1. Mayoora Foods
2. Navan Foods
3. LLC
4. Sydler India Pvt. Ltd.
5. Nestle S.A.
6. Nature’s Logic.
