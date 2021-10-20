Global Millets Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2017-2025

Millet has turned into a favoured harvest because of its high profitability and short developing season under dry, high-temperature conditions. As far as nutritional property, they are even better than certain highly devoured cereals, for example, rice and wheat. In spite of their conspicuous nutritious qualities, millets have gotten less consideration than the major cereals. Millets plays animportant role in food security and economy of numerous nations in Africa and Asia.

Market Dynamics

Interest for sustenance is ascending with the growth in population. Therefore the pressure on water resources is also increasing. Distinctive plant species have characteristics of enhanced usage of water assets. Increase in efficiency of water use in production of millets is anticipated to drive the millets market amid the following couple of years. Millets have a restricted shelf life. This factor is assessed to hamper the market development. In any case, the gluten-free property is expected to give lucrative opportunities for the production of gluten-free and low GI food products, thus helping the market.

Market Segmentation

The market for Global Millets is primarily divided by two categories, they are

1) By Product

Porridges

Steam cooked products

Breads

Beverages

2) By Type

Pearl millet

Finger millet

Proso millet

Foxtail millet

Others (Japanese barnyard millet, Kodo millet, etc.)

Geographic Analysis

Currently Asia-Pacific region is the highest producer of these cereals as India has the highest demand for millet seeds and is also the largest millet producer globally. Country wise India is the key producer of pearl millet and China mostly produces foxtail millet. Also in Africa region the pearl millet is majorly produced.

Key Players

Some of the major players that are involved in this marketare mentioned below

1. Mayoora Foods

2. Navan Foods

3. LLC

4. Sydler India Pvt. Ltd.

5. Nestle S.A.

6. Nature’s Logic.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

