Global Rice Vinegar Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2025

Rice vinegar is most popular in the cuisines of East and Southeast Asia. It is available in “white” (light yellow), red, and black varieties. The Japanese prefer a light rice vinegar for the preparation of sushi rice and salad dressings. Red rice vinegar traditionally is colored with red yeast rice. Black rice vinegar (made with black glutinous rice) is most popular in China, and it is also widely used in other East Asian countries. White rice vinegar has a mild acidity with a somewhat “flat” and uncomplex flavor. Some varieties of rice vinegar are sweetened or otherwise seasoned with spices or other added flavorings.

The global Rice Vinegar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rice Vinegar market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Rice Vinegar in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rice Vinegar in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Rice Vinegar market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Rice Vinegar market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Muso

Gallettisnc

Marukan

Nakano Organic

Shanxi Mature Vinegar Group

Huxi Island

Hengshun Group

Acetifici Italiani Modena

Australian Vinegar

Bizen Chemical

Fleischmann’S Vinegar

Kraft Heinz

Mizkan

Haitian Food

Heng shun

Market size by Product

White (Light Yellow)

Red

Black

Market size by End User

Culinary

Beverages

Diet and Metabolism

Folk medicine

Household

Other

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Rice Vinegar status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Rice Vinegar manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rice Vinegar :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Rice Vinegar market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

