Global Specialty Spirits Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025

Specialty spirits are region-specific traditional spirits. Baijiu in China, soju in South Korea, sochu in Japan, CachaÃ§a in Brazil, and raki in Turkey are some of the popular specialty spirits.

The APAC region has the biggest market share in the specialty spirits market with China and Thailand as the largest markets. Even with the ban on advertising alcohol, specialty spirits are doing well based on personal recommendations. The introduction of new brands and flavors, which specifically targets the female consumer demographic, is an important growth-promoting factor for this market. Artisan brands are also gaining ground in this region due to their unique flavor.

Of all the specialty spirits available on the market, Baijiu is the most purchased and consumed. The Chinese drink a lot of it through the year on special occasions, and there are several flavors to try. The Chinese consumer is gravitating towards imported spirits, and the competition is pretty stiff, thanks to a multitude of products. Drinks like Shochu and Soju are also catching on with consumers around the world thanks to clever advertising and product placement.

The global Specialty Spirits market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global market size of Specialty Spirits in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Specialty Spirits in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Specialty Spirits market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Specialty Spirits market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Baijiu

Shochu and Soju

Cachaca

Other

Market size by End User

Commercial Use

Household

Other

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Specialty Spirits status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Specialty Spirits manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Specialty Spirits :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Specialty Spirits market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

