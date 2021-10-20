Hadron Therapy Market Demand, Regional Analysis, Growth, Trends and Outlook to 2027 with Leading Key Players Varian Medical Systems, Mevion Medical Systems, ProNova Solutions, ProTom International

Hadron therapy is also called as ion beam therapy, is used to treat cancer where the fast ionizing radiations are used. These ionizing radiations are made up of charged particles or high energy photons such as protons, carbon, and other ions.

The charged photon particles penetrates the human body tissues and destroy cancerous cells with maximum energy owing to their radiobiological and physical properties such as less diffusion. Hadron therapy destroys the cancerous cells by destroying their DNA strands. It is more advanced therapy than the traditional one as it provides long-term protection against cancer, has minimal side effects, and effective against more cancer types and newborns.

Some of the key players operating in the Hadron Therapy market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

IBA Worldwide

Elekta

Sumitomo Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems

ProNova Solutions, Llc.

ProTom International

Market Segmentation:

The global hadron therapy market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as alpha particle beam, beta particle beam, carbon ion beam, electron beam, neutron beam and proton beam. On the basis of application, the global hadron therapy market is segmented into bone & soft tissue cancer, eye cancer, head & neck cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, pediatric cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and research centers.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the Hadron Therapy market in the coming years, owing to the well-developed research infrastructure and the presence of global biotechnology companies in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the Hadron Therapy market during the forecast period, due to growing presence of clinical research organizations and biopharmaceutical companies and availability of skilled personnel in this region.

