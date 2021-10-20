Increasing Demand for Aviation Ewis System Market to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2029

Aviation Ewis System Market: Introduction

Aviation EWIS System (Aviation Electrical wiring interconnection system) are basically aircraft wiring system which consists of wiring devices, wires, or its combination, it also includes termination devices, installed in whichever area of the aircraft for the transition of electrical energy, including data and signals between two or more intended termination points. Aviation EWIS System basically provides the operational capability to various aircraft components.

Aviation EWIS System: Dynamics

The growth in demand for Aviation EWIS System market is mainly due to the increase in aircraft fleet and new orders. This is owing to increasing air routes coupled with rising passenger travel demand. According to the IATA (International Air Transport Association), the global passenger traffic rising by more than 6% every year. The day by day increase in passenger traffic across the globe, with an establishment of more than 700 routes for better connectivity. This growth in global passenger traffic will also contribute to the growth of the airlines and aircraft industry which will lead to the growth of Aviation EWIS System market over the forecast period. Additionally, migration of people from rural to urban areas and abroad in search of employment, changing the preference of the general population towards air travel and it will continue over the forecast period.

However, the factors such as the high cost of manufacturing setup, strict standards and guidelines from regulating authorities restraint the growth of the Aviation EWIS System market over the forecast period. However, the ongoing trend to use updated and enhanced technology equipment for better results will contribute towards the growth of the demand for Aviation EWIS System during the forecast period.

Aviation EWIS System: Segmentation

Based on the Component, the Aviation EWIS System can be segmented as follows: Electrical Splices Protection Materials Clamps Pressure Seals Wire and Cables Connectors and Connector Accessories Electrical Grounding and Bonding Devices Others

Based on the Aviation Type, the Aviation EWIS System can be segmented as follows: Commercial Aviation Military Aviation Business and General Aviation

Based on the Application, the Aviation EWIS System can be segmented as follows: Avionics Interiors Airframe Others

On the basis of the aircraft type, the Aviation EWIS System market can be segmented as: Narrow Body aircraft Wide Body aircraft Regional Jet Turboprop Rotary-wing Aircraft Civil Helicopters Military Helicopters Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Military Transport Aircraft Fighter Jets



Aviation EWIS System: Regional Outlook

North America, followed by Europe holds a major share in the global Aviation EWIS System, owing to the presence of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of aircraft in the region. North America, Western Europe and Latin America are expected to hold a significant market share of the global Aviation EWIS System. Also, the aviation industry and passenger traffic have grown swiftly in Asia region, owing to growth in wealth and size of the middle class, lack of alternative modes of transport and the liberalization of the economies. In recent years, Asia has emerged as an attractive region in the aviation industry and is expected to remain resilient in the coming decade. Also, the growth in per capita income in emerging economies such as China and India has been a primary driver for the global GDP growth and also, for air travel. The passenger traffic from China has significantly impacted the rising world traffic for several years, as its passenger growth has increased at a significant rate. India is emerging as a high-growth economy is expected to be one of the prominent commercial aviation markets in the upcoming years. As a result, the fleet size of airlines, following the low-cost business model, is expected to significantly increase, which will impact the Aviation EWIS System. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the Aviation EWIS System.

Aviation EWIS System: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Aviation EWIS System are:

Rockwell Collins

Ametek

Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense (Cia&D)

Amphenol Corporation

GKN Aerospace

TE Connectivity

Ducommun

Safran

Esterline Corporation

L. Gore & Associates

Elektro Metall Export (EME)

Leviton

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.