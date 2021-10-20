Industrial Internet of Things Market Size, Growing Technological Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Accenture, Cisco Systems, Festo, General Electric Company, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, PTC

As IIoT projects extend beyond cloud-centric approaches, the next step in the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and the IIoT will address the need to convert algorithms to work at the edge in a dramatically smaller footprint. Edge technology can analyze all raw data and deliver the highest-fidelity analytics, and increase the likelihood of detecting anomalies, enabling immediate reaction. A test of success will be the amount of power or computing capability that can be achieved in the smallest footprint possible. The advent of IoT in the industrial arena coupled with growing popularity of edge computing is anticipated to propel the Industrial internet of things edge market. Further, higher costs of implementations of the infrastructures hinder the smooth transitions of industrial internet of things edge market. Significant deployments of IoT in various industries is anticipated to opportunities to the players operating in the industrial internet of things edge market.

Some of the key players of Industrial Internet of Things Market:

Accenture, Cisco Systems, Festo, General Electric Company, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, PTC, Siemens AG

Global Industrial Internet of Things Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Industrial Internet of Things industry with a focus on the global market trend. The research report on Industrial Internet of Things Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development pattern, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Industrial Internet of Things Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The global industrial internet of things edge market is segmented on the basis of component, and end-user. Based on technology, the industrial internet of things edge market is segmented into software platform, gateways & routers, endpoint devices, network edge infrastructure, industrial routers, and Ethernet switches. On the basis of end-user, the industrial internet of things edge market is segmented into manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities, oil and gas, metals and mining, healthcare, retail, transportation, and agriculture.

