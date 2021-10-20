Industrial RT for Non-Destructive Testing Market Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Forecast to 2022 | Computerised Information Technology Ltd., RayScan Technologies GmbH, VJ Group, Inc., Metrix NDT Ltd, Nikon Metrology

Industrial RT for Non-Destructive Testing Market

Industrial radiography testing (RT) is a method of non-destructive testing, which examines the internal structure and integrity of the specimen and its components. RT aids in identification of hidden defects or discontinuities in the product/material. RT systems utilize gamma rays produced by a radioactive isotope or X-rays produced by an X-ray tube for non-destructive inspection or testing. The type of rays to be used depends on the size and thickness of the object. These RT systems are composed of detectors, source, controllers, display device, and a container of different shapes that contains other portable or stationary devices. In addition, these systems are expected to have a transformative effect on construction products, manufacturing applications, automotive, defense applications, and others in the coming future.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013711

Increase in oil & gas and power generation projects, stringent safety government regulations, and rise in need for extending the life of obsolete infrastructure drive the growth of the global industrial RT for non-destructive testing (NDT) market. However, the time-consuming nature of the RT system and high implementation cost restrain this market growth. Increase in demand for radiography testers by automotive manufacturers to produce high-quality products with tighter tolerances is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global industrial RT for non-destructive testing market is segmented based on system type, service type, application, and region. The system type segment is divided into portable NDT, automatic X-ray inspection (AXI) system, X-ray inspection system, security check system, and computed tomography (CT) system.

By service type, the market is classified into inspection & testing service, consulting service, and training service. Applications covered in the study include aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, electronics & semiconductors, energy & power, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) & improvised explosive device (IED), heavy industries, manufacturing, marine, oil & gas, security, transportation, food, drugs & drinks, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Others), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and others), Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Others), China, Japan, Asia (India, Taiwan, Korea, and Others), Oceania (Australia, and Others), and Africa, and others.

Major companies profiled in the report include as Vitrox Corporation Berhad, Shimadzu corporation, Anritsu, Nagoya electric Works CO., LTD, Yxlon international, Smiths Detection, ADANI, Rapiscan Systems, DuRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG, Krystalvision Image Systems Pvt. Ltd, Saki Corporation, North Star Imaging, Inc., Computerised Information Technology Ltd., RayScan Technologies GmbH, VJ Group, Inc., Metrix NDT Ltd, Nikon Metrology, Omron, Teledyne ICM, Vidisco, Zetec, 3DX-RAY, COMET Group, and Olympus.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



This study includes the analytical depiction of the Industrial RT for non-destructive testing market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2022 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industrial RT industry.

We also can offer a customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase order for complete Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013711

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

t