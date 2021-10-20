Industrial RT for Non-Destructive Testing Market Global Industry Structure & Projections for Upcoming Years

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Industrial RT for Non-Destructive Testing Market by Component (System and Services) and Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Construction, Electronics & Semiconductors, Energy & Power, EOD & IED, Heavy Industries, Manufacturing, Marine, Oil & Gas, Security, Transportation, Food, Drugs, & Drinks, and Others) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Industrial RT for Non-Destructive Testing Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Industrial radiography testing (RT) is a method of non-destructive testing, which examines the internal structure and integrity of the specimen and its components. RT aids in identification of hidden defects or discontinuities in the product/material. RT systems utilize gamma rays produced by a radioactive isotope or X-rays produced by an X-ray tube for non-destructive inspection or testing. The type of rays to be used depends on the size and thickness of the object. These RT systems are composed of detectors, source, controllers, display device, and a container of different shapes that contains other portable or stationary devices. In addition, these systems are expected to have a transformative effect on construction products, manufacturing applications, automotive, defense applications, and others in the coming future.

Increase in oil & gas and power generation projects, stringent safety government regulations, and rise in need for extending the life of obsolete infrastructure drive the growth of the global industrial RT for non-destructive testing (NDT) market. However, the time-consuming nature of the RT system and high implementation cost restrain this market growth. Increase in demand for radiography testers by automotive manufacturers to produce high-quality products with tighter tolerances is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global industrial RT for non-destructive testing market is segmented based on system type, service type, application, and region. The system type segment is divided into portable NDT, automatic X-ray inspection (AXI) system, X-ray inspection system, security check system, and computed tomography (CT) system.

By service type, the market is classified into inspection & testing service, consulting service, and training service. Applications covered in the study include aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, electronics & semiconductors, energy & power, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) & improvised explosive device (IED), heavy industries, manufacturing, marine, oil & gas, security, transportation, food, drugs & drinks, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Others), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and others), Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Others), China, Japan, Asia (India, Taiwan, Korea, and Others), Oceania (Australia, and Others), and Africa, and others.

Major companies profiled in the report include as Vitrox Corporation Berhad, Shimadzu corporation, Anritsu, Nagoya electric Works CO., LTD, Yxlon international, Smiths Detection, ADANI, Rapiscan Systems, DuRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG, Krystalvision Image Systems Pvt. Ltd, Saki Corporation, North Star Imaging, Inc., Computerised Information Technology Ltd., RayScan Technologies GmbH, VJ Group, Inc., Metrix NDT Ltd, Nikon Metrology, Omron, Teledyne ICM, Vidisco, Zetec, 3DX-RAY, COMET Group, and Olympus.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the Industrial RT for non-destructive testing market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2022 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porterâ€™s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industrial RT industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By System Type

– Portable NDT

– Automatic X-ray Inspection (AXI) System

– X-ray Inspection System

– Security Check System

– Computed Tomography (CT) System

By Application

– Aerospace & Defense

– Automotive

– Construction

– Electronics & Semiconductors

– Energy & Power

– Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) &

– Improvised Explosive Device (IED)

– Heavy Industries

By Service Type

– Inspection & Testing Service

– Consulting Service

– Training Service

– Manufacturing

– Marine

– Oil & Gas

– Security

– Transportation

– Food, Drugs, & Drinks

– Others (Archaeology and Forensics

By Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Latin America

– – Brazil

– – Others

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Russia

– – Others

– Middle East

– – Saudi Arabia

– – Iran

– – Others

– China

– Japan

– Asia

– – India

– – Taiwan

– – Korea

– – Others

– Oceania

– – Australia

– – Others

– Africa and Others.

