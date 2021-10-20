Lab Automation Market 2019 to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of 4.43% in the year 2023, Predicts Market Research Future, Also Includes Market Analysis, Applications, Product types, Top-most Manufacturers

360 Research Reports offers the latest published report on “Global Lab Automation Market for In-vitro Diagnostics Market – Segmented by Equipment, End User, and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Global Lab Automation Market 2019-2023 considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Lab Automation market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Lab Automation Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Cognex Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories Incorporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bee Robotics Ltd

Overview of Lab Automation Market Report:

The global lab automation market for in-vitro diagnostics market was valued at USD 949.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1230.9 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.43% over the forecast period (2019 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to products offered by major players for various purposes which include automated plate handler, automated liquid handler, robotic arm, automated storage & retrieval system, and analyzer. While the end users considered in the scope of the report include academic, laboratory, and other verticals for utility.

The IVD product portfolio includes devices that assist in clinical chemistry & immunoassays, urinalysis, point-of-care testing, and patient self-testing devices. IVDs may be used in a variety of environments, including laboratories, clinics, diagnostic centers, educational institutes, or homes. They are employed for preventive diagnosis, early-stage screening, therapy selection, and monitoring.

There exists a potential for the risk of harming the patient, due to the generation of inaccurate test results, as these results are known to have a 70% impact on the healthcare decisions taken. Thus, any form of inaccuracy could lead to the mismanagement of a patient’s disease or condition. Given this potential risk, as well as the impact on the overall delivery of health care, the governments have assumed a role in the regulation of IVDs through several agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ISO, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Digital Transformation of Lab Aids the Market Growth

Technological innovations have improved productivity of clinical labs. With the increasing reliance on technology-based systems and drastic growth of internet-driven processes, the need for automation is increasing. Digital transformation i.e. connecting devices to the internet, ensures remote monitoring, alerts, remote control, and notifications for everything, ranging from temperature to threats.

As manual systems always expose the process to the risk of errors, the implementation of IoT systems helps in collecting the data digitally and accurately, which has been proven to reduce the time by 60%. IoT also provides IVD with the capability to directly interact with the support layer, which allows event capture in an electronic way. Diagnostic devices play an essential role in improvising the healthcare industry. It is estimated that 60% of the medical decisions in the world are made with the support of IVD solutions. Systems with IoT implementation offer server control and monitoring of various sensors, and can be easily configured to handle more hardware interface modules. Sensors loaded onto the devices could help in data collection and communication, with cloud servers and other devices.

Laboratories are the Largest Consumer

Hospitals and private labs are considered as laboratories under the scope of this study. According to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), microscopes heightened with artificial intelligence (AI) can help clinical microbiologists diagnose potentially deadly blood infections and improve the patient’s odds of survival. Analyzers are majorly used in hospitals for blood sampling and tests. For instance, the Lewis County General Hospital purchased the new sample-centric Dimension Vista 500, which offers simplified as well as consolidated sample processing with a unique integration of four technologies. The integration allows simultaneous processing of tests for multiple disease states on a single platform from a single tube, thereby, increasing the hospital’s efficiency and throughput.

Growing adoption of automated hematology instruments, integration of basic flow-cytometry techniques in modern hematology analyzers, and accelerating technological advancements are some of the factors driving the adoption of automated analyzers in hospitals and private labs. Additionally, development of high-sensitivity point-of-care (POC) hematology testing and rising demand for high-throughput hematology analyzers are also fuelling the adoption of hematology analyzers and reagents.

UK to be Dominant Market

It is also expected that there will be an annual increase of 10.34% in the demand for blood and tissue tests over the forecast period, owing to increase in the aging population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases. In 2016, U.K National Health Service (NHS) spent nearly EUR 750 million on IVD products, which is more than 1% of total NHS budget, indicating the importance of IVD devices in laboratory tests. It was also estimated that nearly 70% of the medical decisions are being made using IVD’s.

Furthermore, recent studies from British In-vitro Diagnostics Association (BVDA) suggest that pathology services in the United Kingdom are struggling to cope with the rising demand for samples to be tested, in part, owing to workforce shortfalls. To be able to take advantage of these opportunities and demand, many laboratories and educational institutions are depending on automated solutions for sample testing, which provides major opportunities for automated product companies in the country. With the future of healthcare focused on personalizing medicine in the country and ensuring that the right person gets the right treatment at the right time, innovations in diagnostics are expected to be critical to achieving aimed results.

Reasons to Purchase This Report

Growing need for automation in laboratory scenarios act as a driver to the global Lab Automation market for in-vitro diagnostics scenario

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The type of equipment that is expected to dominate the market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest-growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players