Laminar Growth to be Witnessed by Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy System Market by 2025

Confocal laser endomicroscopy system is developed to obtain very high magnification and resolution images of the mucosal layer of the GI tract. Confocal laser endomicroscopy system based upon the principle of illuminating a tissue with a low-power laser and then detecting fluorescent light reflected from the tissue. Confocal laser endomicroscopy system dramatically expands the imaging capabilities of flexible endoscopy by their ability to obtain “optical biopsies” of nearly any accessible endoluminal surface. Confocal laser endomicroscopy system works in vivo with real-time image display which allows for earlier diagnosis and treatment. In addition, confocal laser endomicroscopy may allow for targeted biopsies of the abnormal mucosa, thereby decreasing the number of biopsies required to diagnose dysplasia or neoplasia. Endoscope-based CLE and The probe-based CLE (pCLE) both are available in the market. The probe-based system comprises a fiberoptic bundle with an integrated distal lens that is connected to a laser scanning unit The probe-based system to date has a fixed focal length and so it can only scan in a single plane, unlike current microscope systems that can create cross-sectional images at different depths. Endoscope-based CLE (eCLE) uses a confocal microscope integrated into the distal tip of a conventional endoscope. However, before CLE can become more widespread, further investigation is needed to determine the practicality of the technology in busy endoscopic practices. Confocal laser endomicroscopy system is a less time-consuming procedure and extremely precise procedure which is expected to boost the confocal laser endomicroscopy system market.

Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy System Market: Drivers and Restraint

Confocal laser endomicroscopy system market shows promising growth due to rising Prevalence of gastric disease is growth driving factors for confocal laser endomicroscopy system market. Painless and less time-consuming ability of confocal laser endomicroscopy system and the high adoption rate of confocal laser endomicroscopy system in various gastrointestinal diagnosis and treatment are the major driving factor for the market growth in the forecasted period. However, the high cost of devices, lack of trained staff and inadequate efficacy hamper the confocal laser endomicroscopy system market growth.

Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy System Market: Segmentation

The global market for confocal laser endomicroscopy system segmented by product type, application, end user, and geography:

Segmented by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Center Diagnostic Clinics

Segmentation by Application Luminal Biliary Pancreatic Other

Segmentation by Product Type Probe-based Endoscopy-based

Segmented by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa



Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy System Market: Overview

Confocal laser endomicroscopy system market is expected to show significant growth due to the factors such as increasing prevalence of gastric disease, minimally invasive procedure, safety, and accuracy associated with this method of detection. Wide application area and ability to reduce the number of biopsies which further increase demand of confocal laser endomicroscopy system are also major factors responsible for confocal laser endomicroscopy system market growth. Technological advances including miniaturization of probes also offer opportunities to expand the field of indications within and outside the GI tract. Promising Revenue growth considered for the confocal laser endomicroscopy system market in the forecasted period due to novel imaging system Dual-axis CLE which expected to launch in near future.This system allowing greater depth and wider field-of-view images compared with conventional CLE

Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy System Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global confocal laser endomicroscopy system market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe will continue to dominate the global confocal laser endomicroscopy system market in term of revenue. Furthermore, increasing adaptation of minimally invasive procedure or confocal laser endomicroscopy system expected to result in higher demand for confocal laser endomicroscopy system market globally over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in global confocal laser endomicroscopy system market

Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy System Market: Key Market Participants

The key market players in the global confocal laser endomicroscopy system market include Mauna Kea Technologies, Pentax Medical Company and other and other. Most of the companies sell their products through the medical equipment distributors that operate in different regions and therefore account for substantial competition with respect to distribution network and market presence

