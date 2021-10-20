Legal Marijuana – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Legal Marijuana Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Legal Marijuana Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Legal Marijuana Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Marijuana is one of the most abused drugs in the world. And this report studies the Legal Marijuana. The commercial marijuana industry exists on a state-by-state basis, and all medical and recreational programs are technically in violation of federal drug laws. The U.S. Department of Justice issued some guidelines in recent years that helped the marijuana industry gain traction, but these are not legally binding and could theoretically be nullified at any time

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Legal Marijuana market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

By Company

Medicine Man

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

mCig Inc

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2699039-2015-2023-world-legal-marijuana-market-research-report-by-product

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Indoor

Indoor

Greenhouse

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/426087655/legal-marijuana-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023

By End-User / Application

Recreational

Medical

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2699039-2015-2023-world-legal-marijuana-market-research-report-by-product

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Medicine Man

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Canopy Growth

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Aphria

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 mCig Inc

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2699039

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)