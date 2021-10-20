Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market is registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2015 to 2020 | Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Polymer Group, Medtronic, Molnlycke Health Care AB, First Quality Enterprises, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Medical nonwoven disposables in the Asia Pacific region is set to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities, increasing count of aging population, growing awareness for the prevention of hospital acquired infections and its advantages over woven products. The Asia-Pacific Medical nonwoven disposables market is estimated to reach $ 3,374.9 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2015 to 2020.

Medical nonwoven disposables are mainly used in the management of incontinence conditions among patients and for the prevention of Hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and other sources of contamination. These products are increasingly gaining preference over woven products as they provide better comfort and offer increased resistance to contamination at a cheaper cost. The increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities, growing awareness to prevent HAIs and the increasing count of aging population, significantly drive the growth of the market. Further, a rise in disposable income, improving health care infrastructure, favourable government regulations regarding health and hygiene would boost the growth of the Industry. However, the challenges involved in disposing nonwoven medical waste and the increasing practices of minimally-invasive surgeries would impede the growth of this market. Achieving economies of scale, improving the design of nonwoven products, increasing domestic production and procuring raw material from local sources are factors that would drive the industry in future.

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Polymer Group Inc., Medtronic Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Ahlstrom, Inc., Domtar Corporation UniCharm Corporation, and Freudenberg Nonwovens.

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Medical Nonwoven Disposables in Global market, especially in China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Rest of APAC.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE :

Incontinence Nonwoven products, Cotton pads, Disposable Underwear, Disposable Panty Shield, Disposable Diapers, Ultra-Absorbent Disposable Diapers, Super-Absorbent Disposable Diapers, Biodegradable Disposable Diapers, Surgical Nonwoven Products, Disposable Surgical Mask, Disposable Surgical Drapes, Disposable Shoe Covers, Disposable Surgical Caps, Disposable Surgical Gowns, Disposable Sterile Nonwoven Swabs.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the medical nonwoven disposables with a cross sectional analysis of the overall market

The report helps in understanding the strategies adopted by various companies in order to gain a higher market share in themarket

Country-wise Asia Pacific medical nonwoven disposables market is comprehensively analyzed in the report

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and highlighting the market potential for the period of 2014-2020

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

