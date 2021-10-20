Mobile Handset Protection Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Mobile Handset Protection Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Mobile Handset Protection Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Mobile Handset Protection Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Handset Protection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Handset Protection development in United States, Europe and China.
Mobile handset protection offers coverage against mechanical breakdown, theft loss and accidental damage. The mobile handset protection plan is generally offered by the mobile operator or carrier, OEMs and retailers.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
American International Group
AT&T
Microsoft
Verizon Wireless
Asurion
Sprint Corp
Squaretrade
Best Buy
T-Mobile
Liberty Mutual Holding
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
One Time Fee
Monthly Fee
Billed By Carrier/ OEM
Market segment by Application, split into
Mobile Operator/ Carrier
Mobile Device OEM
Direct-to-Consumer Services
Other Channel (Retailers)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3385398-global-mobile-handset-protection-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Handset Protection Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 One Time Fee
1.4.3 Monthly Fee
1.4.4 Billed By Carrier/ OEM
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Handset Protection Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Mobile Operator/ Carrier
1.5.3 Mobile Device OEM
1.5.4 Direct-to-Consumer Services
1.5.5 Other Channel (Retailers)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Handset Protection Market Size
2.2 Mobile Handset Protection Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Handset Protection Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Handset Protection Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Apple
12.1.1 Apple Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction
12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Apple Recent Development
12.2 American International Group
12.2.1 American International Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction
12.2.4 American International Group Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 American International Group Recent Development
12.3 AT&T
12.3.1 AT&T Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction
12.3.4 AT&T Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Verizon Wireless
12.5.1 Verizon Wireless Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction
12.5.4 Verizon Wireless Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Verizon Wireless Recent Development
12.6 Asurion
12.6.1 Asurion Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction
12.6.4 Asurion Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Asurion Recent Development
12.7 Sprint Corp
12.7.1 Sprint Corp Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction
12.7.4 Sprint Corp Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Sprint Corp Recent Development
12.8 Squaretrade
12.8.1 Squaretrade Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction
12.8.4 Squaretrade Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Squaretrade Recent Development
12.9 Best Buy
12.9.1 Best Buy Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction
12.9.4 Best Buy Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Best Buy Recent Development
12.10 T-Mobile
12.10.1 T-Mobile Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction
12.10.4 T-Mobile Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 T-Mobile Recent Development
12.11 Liberty Mutual Holding
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3385398-global-mobile-handset-protection-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Continued….
Contact Info:
Name: NORAH TRENT
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune – 411028
Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3385398-global-mobile-handset-protection-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025