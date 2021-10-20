NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Network functions virtualization (NFV) defines standards for compute, storage, and networking resources that can be used to build virtualized network functions. NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) is a key component of the NFV architecture that describes the hardware and software components on which virtual networks are built.

The major growth drivers of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market increasing complexity and varied traffic pattern in various countries such as U.S., India, China, U.K., France and Germany. In addition, surge in demand for cloud services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization in various regions will drive the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market.

North America is holding the largest market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market due to growing in technological advancements in networking and data center consolidation. Due to increase demand from telecom sector Asia pacific will hold maximum market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) due to increasing evolution and demand in mobility. Sturdy economic progress and the growing momentum of interconnected devices will driving the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market in MEA region. The Demand for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market has risen dramatically over the past two years globally.

This report focuses on the global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Brocade

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Juniper Networks

Pluribus Networks

HP

Huawei Technologies

Nokia

VMware

Big Switch Networks

Ciena

Intel

NEC

Pica8

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NFV Virtualization Software

NFV IT Infrastructure

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunication

Security & Surveillance

Industrial

Military & Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 NFV Virtualization Software

1.4.3 NFV IT Infrastructure

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Telecommunication

1.5.3 Security & Surveillance

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Military & Defense

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size

2.2 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Brocade

12.1.1 Brocade Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Introduction

12.1.4 Brocade Revenue in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Brocade Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.3 Ericsson

12.3.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Introduction

12.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.4 Juniper Networks

12.4.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Introduction

12.4.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

12.5 Pluribus Networks

12.5.1 Pluribus Networks Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Introduction

12.5.4 Pluribus Networks Revenue in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Pluribus Networks Recent Development

12.6 HP

12.6.1 HP Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Introduction

12.6.4 HP Revenue in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 HP Recent Development

12.7 Huawei Technologies

12.7.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Introduction

12.7.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Nokia

12.8.1 Nokia Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Introduction

12.8.4 Nokia Revenue in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Nokia Recent Development

Continued…..

