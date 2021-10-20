NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Network functions virtualization (NFV) defines standards for compute, storage, and networking resources that can be used to build virtualized network functions. NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) is a key component of the NFV architecture that describes the hardware and software components on which virtual networks are built.
The major growth drivers of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market increasing complexity and varied traffic pattern in various countries such as U.S., India, China, U.K., France and Germany. In addition, surge in demand for cloud services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization in various regions will drive the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market.
North America is holding the largest market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market due to growing in technological advancements in networking and data center consolidation. Due to increase demand from telecom sector Asia pacific will hold maximum market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) due to increasing evolution and demand in mobility. Sturdy economic progress and the growing momentum of interconnected devices will driving the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market in MEA region. The Demand for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market has risen dramatically over the past two years globally.
This report focuses on the global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Brocade
Cisco Systems
Ericsson
Juniper Networks
Pluribus Networks
HP
Huawei Technologies
Nokia
VMware
Big Switch Networks
Ciena
Intel
NEC
Pica8
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NFV Virtualization Software
NFV IT Infrastructure
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecommunication
Security & Surveillance
Industrial
Military & Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
