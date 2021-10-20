Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market Report 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com ads “Global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 123 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A malt beverage is a fermented drink in which the primary ingredient is the grain, or seed, of the barley plant, which has been allowed to sprout slightly in a traditional way called “malting” before it is processed.

The consumption of high levels of alcohol can lead to several diseases, thus putting life at risk. This awareness among consumers, globally, has led a significant proportion of the population in shifting their preference towards healthier alternatives, more so the woman population, thus contributing to the overall revenue of the non-alcoholic malt beverages market.

The global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market based on company, product type, end user and key regions

This report studies the global market size of Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Asahi Breweries

Suntory Holdings

Radeberger Gruppe

Van Pur

Nestle

CHI Ltd

Royal Unibrew

United Dutch Breweries

Aujan Industries

Harboes Bryggeri

Holsten Brauerei AG

Goya Foods

Mecca Grade Estate Malt

Burlinger

Breva

Brauerei Kaiserdom

Market size by Product

By Product Type

Dairy-based

Carbonated and Soda Drinks

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Liquid Cartons

Market size by End User

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retails

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

