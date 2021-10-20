Online to Offline Commerce Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Online to offline commerce is a business model that draws potential customers from online channels to physical store.

In the North America region, entire e-commerce ecosystem is well established. E-Commerce has led the way and established a surrounding ecosystem that is gravitating to include online to offline commerce. With the presence of leading e-commerce players in the U.S., North America represents potential opportunity in online-to- offline e-commerce market.

Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market opportunity for online to offline e-commerce business models during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of smartphone and growing internet infrastructure in the countries such as China and India are paving the way for the growth of online to offline commerce market. Significant private venture capitalist investments to the start-ups in this regions has led to increased expenditure on marketing and promotional activities with an aim of acquire customers, which would facilitate customers’ loyalty and in turn customer retention.

In 2018, the global Online to Offline Commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online to Offline Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online to Offline Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alibaba Group

Amazon.com

Wal-Mart Stores

Flipkart.com

IKEA

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Payment

Face-To-Face Payment

Market segment by Application, split into

E-Tail

Travel & Tourism

Restaurant & Hyper-Local Service

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online to Offline Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online to Offline Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Online Payment

1.4.3 Face-To-Face Payment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 E-Tail

1.5.3 Travel & Tourism

1.5.4 Restaurant & Hyper-Local Service

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online to Offline Commerce Market Size

2.2 Online to Offline Commerce Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Online to Offline Commerce Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Online to Offline Commerce Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online to Offline Commerce Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online to Offline Commerce Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Alibaba Group

12.1.1 Alibaba Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online to Offline Commerce Introduction

12.1.4 Alibaba Group Revenue in Online to Offline Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Alibaba Group Recent Development

12.2 Amazon.com

12.2.1 Amazon.com Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online to Offline Commerce Introduction

12.2.4 Amazon.com Revenue in Online to Offline Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Amazon.com Recent Development

12.3 Wal-Mart Stores

12.3.1 Wal-Mart Stores Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online to Offline Commerce Introduction

12.3.4 Wal-Mart Stores Revenue in Online to Offline Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Wal-Mart Stores Recent Development

12.4 Flipkart.com

12.4.1 Flipkart.com Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online to Offline Commerce Introduction

12.4.4 Flipkart.com Revenue in Online to Offline Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Flipkart.com Recent Development

12.5 IKEA

12.5.1 IKEA Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online to Offline Commerce Introduction

12.5.4 IKEA Revenue in Online to Offline Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 IKEA Recent Development

Continued…..

