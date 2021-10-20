Organophosphate Pesticide Market Share 2019 Global Industry Demand, Recent Trends, Size and Share Estimation by 2024 with Top Players MarketReportsWorld.com

The Global Organophosphate Pesticide Market report covers total market for Organophosphate Pesticide has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Organophosphate Pesticide market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global organophosphate pesticides market was estimated at USD 7.06 billion in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The organophosphate group of compounds constitute the largest group of chemical insecticides, which are used in crop protection globally. Out of the total insecticides used in the United States, organophosphates occupy majority of the share, with acephate, chlorpyrifos, malathion, naled, phorate, dicrotophos, phosmet, dimethoate, terbufos, ethoprophos, and tetrachlorvinphos being the most widely used. Due to strong government control over the harmful effects of chemicals on humans and environment, the market in Europe is expected to grow at a rather static pace.

High Efficiency and Low Cost Driving Demand

Among the various crop protection chemicals, organophosphate insecticides are highly effective insect control agents. In some cases, the cost of pest management may rise sufficiently, so much so that producers accept yield losses instead of paying for the alternative form of pest management. For instance, broccoli producers currently have no viable alternative pesticide to control cabbage maggots. If organophosphate pesticides are banned, producers will be forced to accept yield losses, as cabbage maggot destroys crops.

More Reliance on Organophosphates

Currently, organophosphate insecticides account for more than 30% of the worldwide insecticide sales. Organophosphate pesticides are used in many crops in the United States, with corn and cotton accounting for the majority of the total organophosphate insecticide use. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report, over 50% of all organophosphate insecticides were applied to these two crops. Pesticide use may be quite intensive on crops such as fruits, vegetables, and specialty crops to protect the high-value crops from pest damage. As consumers eat fresh fruits and vegetables, these crops may also expose consumers to increased pesticide risk.

Key Developments in the Market

Owing to the growing demand, the global organophosphate pesticide market is experiencing several new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and partnership between the global players.

• February 2018: US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) fined agribusiness company Syngenta for violations of pesticide regulations. Syngenta is slated to pay USD 150,000 for improperly using the organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos at a seed corn field in Hawaii in 2016 and 2017.

Key Players: DUPONT, SYNGENTA, BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG, BASF SE, DOW AGROSCIENCES, NUFARM, amongs others.

Organophosphate Pesticide Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Organophosphate Pesticide industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Organophosphate Pesticide production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

