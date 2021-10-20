Orthopedic Orthotics Market Size, Key Players, Analysis, Growth and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Orthopedic Orthotics Market by Posture (Static Orthotic Devices, and Dynamic Orthotic Devices), Anatomical Region (Upper Limb Orthotic Devices, Lower Limb Orthotic Devices, and Spinal Orthotic Devices), and Manufacturing (Prefabricated Orthotic Devices, Custom-Fitted Orthotic Devices, and Custom-Fabricated Orthotic Devices) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Orthopedic Orthotics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global orthopedic orthotics market was valued at $3,130 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,658 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023. The growth of the global orthopedic orthotics market is driven by surge in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and other bone disorders. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of bone injuries and increase in sports-related injuries due to growing physical health consciousness fuel the market growth. However, high costs associated with customized orthotic devices impede this growth.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3541

The global orthopedic orthotics market is segmented on the basis of posture, anatomical region, manufacturing, and region. Based on posture, it is categorized into static orthotic device, dynamic orthotic device, and other orthotic devices. On the basis of anatomical region, the market is divided into upper limb orthotic devices, lower limb orthotic devices, and spinal orthotic devices. Based on the manufacturing, it is classified into prefabricated orthotic devices, custom-fitted orthotic devices, and custom-fabricated orthotic devices. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global Orthopedic Orthotics Market.

This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Region- and country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Posture

– Static Orthotic Devices

– Dynamic Orthotic Devices

– Other Orthotic Devices

By Anatomical Region

– Upper Limb Orthotic Devices

– – – Shoulder Orthotic Devices

– – – Elbow Orthotic Devices

– – – Hand & Wrist Orthotic Devices

– – – Other Upper Limb Orthotic Devices

– Lower Limb Orthotic Devices

– – – Foot & Ankle Orthotic Devices

– – – Knee Orthotic Devices

– – – Hip Orthotic Devices

– – – Other Lower Limb Orthotic Devices

– Spinal Orthotic Devices

– – – Cervical Orthotic Devices (CO)

– – – Lumbosacral Orthotic Devices (LSO)

– – – Thoracic-Lumbo-Sacral Orthotic Devices (TLSO)

– – – Cervical-Thoracic-Lumbar-Sacral Orthotic Devices (CTLSO)

– – – Other Spinal Orthotic Devices

By Manufacturing

– Prefabricated Orthotic Devices

– Custom-fitted Orthotic Devices

– Custom-fabricated Orthotic Devices

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

– Bauerfeind AG

– Breg, Inc.

– BSN Medical

– DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

– DJO Global

– Ossur

– Ottobock

– Truelife

– Hanger, Inc.

– Fillauer LLC

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/orthopedic-orthotics-market-amr

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rapidly aging population

3.4.1.2. High incidence of orthopedic disorders

3.4.1.3. Rise in physical health consciousness

3.4.1.4. Improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High cost of custom orthotic devices

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Lucrative opportunities in emerging economies

3.4.4. Impact analysis

3.5. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5.1. Bargaining power of buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.5.3. Threat of substitutes

3.5.4. Threat of new entrants

3.5.5. Competitive rivalry

3.6. GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS

3.6.1. U.S. FDAs premarket clearance and approval requirements

3.6.2. European Union

3.6.3. Japan

CHAPTER 4 ORTHOPEDIC ORTHOTICS MARKET, BY ANATOMICAL REGION

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. UPPER LIMB ORTHOTIC DEVICES

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast by type

4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.6. Shoulder orthotic devices

4.2.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.7. Hand & wrist orthotic devices

4.2.7.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.8. Elbow orthotic devices

4.2.8.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.9. Other upper limb orthotic devices

4.2.9.1. Market size and forecast

4.3. LOWER LIMB ORTHOTIC DEVICES

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast by type

4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3.6. Foot & ankle orthotic devices

4.3.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.7. Knee orthotic devices

4.3.7.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.8. Hip orthotic devices

4.3.8.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.9. Other lower limb orthotic devices

4.3.9.1. Market size and forecast

4.4. SPINAL ORTHOTIC DEVICES

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Growth factor and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast by type

4.4.4. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.5. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4.6. Cervical orthotic devices

4.4.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.7. Lumbosacral orthotic devices

4.4.7.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.8. Thoracic-lumbo-sacral orthotic devices

4.4.8.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.9. Cervical-thoracic-lumbar-sacral orthotic devices

4.4.9.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.10. Other spinal orthotic devices

4.4.10.1. Market size and forecast

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3541



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com