Patient Recovery Chair Market Size Witness A Strong Growth of Acceleration During 2018-2026

Patient recovery chair provides a posture that is necessary during a surgical procedure. Patient recovery chairs omit a series of negative consequences such as muscle waste, bed sores and mental deterioration as well as preserve muscle mass as they allow a more complete breathing than alternative beds. The patient recovery chair is not just any standard set of sitting tool but it requires deep patient satisfaction in order to make it of some use. Most of the recent advances in patient recovery chair have implemented many features to it, e.g., lockable casters, reclining feature, removable arms, and multi-position capability, among others.

The frequency of using a patient recovery chair is comparatively less than beds, but still the main task of attaining such recovery for a patient is tasked by patient recovery chair. The built-in features have made the entire concept of patient recovery chair a far more suitable option for fast recovery. Patients are recommended to use patient recovery chairs at home-care settings, as results that cannot be achieved with the help of hospital beds. Technology has benefitted the product with suited automation and control features to enhance the output required from a patient recovery chair that is needed for patient care. Doctors recommend that sitting in a patient recovery chair is more prominent for a conscious stroke patient, and patients with myocardial infarctions show a positive development with early use of patient recovery chair.

The growing adoption and availability of patient recovery chair, particularly in major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, Spain and some countries of Asia-Pacific is projected to propel the growth of the patient recovery chair market over the forecast period. The patient recovery chair market is categorized on the basis of product type, application type and end user. On the basis of product type, the patient recovery chair market is classified into three types including semi-automatic patient recovery chair, fully automatic patient recovery chair and manual patient recovery chair. However, based on the application, the patient recovery chair find major applications in post-surgery recovery. On the basis of application, vitrectomy recovery, macular hole surgery recovery, mastectomy recovery, dental recovery and other applications have been registered in patient recovery chair market owing to the high level of comfort offered by these recovery chairs, which improve patient vitality during the recovery.

Growing prevalence of cancer and various chronic diseases and medical conditions that necessitates surgery is expected to be the primary factor fueling the growth of the patient recovery chair market. As patient recovery chairs find application in pre- and post-surgery recovery process, their increasing demand in developing countries to assist fast recovery of patients in hospitals is the other major factor expected to drive the growth of the patient recovery chair market. Moreover, advancing technology and development of enhanced electric recovery chairs that are mobile and can be used in homecare settings are also expected to contribute to the growth of the patient recovery chair market over forecast period. However, high costs of patient recovery chair and presence of alternative products such as recovery beds are factors expected to restrain the growth of the patient recovery chair market over the forecast period.