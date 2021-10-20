PLM in the Automotive Sector 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.19% and Forecast to 2021

Many manufacturing companies need PLM software as it deals with various functional levels of an organization such as product designing, design engineering, and manufacturing. The need for managing a product from the concept to servitization has led to the emergence of PLM software and services. The growing product complexity and increase in product portfolio across organizations has led to demand for a system that can provide solutions to the production process across industries. The implementation of a PLM in an organization provides higher revenue, reduced costs, and capital efficiency.

The analysts forecast the global PLM market to grow at a CAGR of 9.19% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global PLM market in the automotive industry for the period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size and the vendor share, the report considers both the direct revenue and the indirect revenue of the vendors.

The market is divided into the following segments based on products:

• CAD

• CFD

• cPDM

• DM

• EDA

• FEA

• NC

The report, Global PLM in the Automotive Sector 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Autodesk

• Dassault Systèmes

• PTC

• Siemens PLM Software

Other prominent vendors

• Ansys

• Bentley

• 3D Systems

• Cadence

• Cadonix

• CD-Adapco

• Graebert

• Hexagon

• IMSI/Design

• IronCAD

• Mentor Graphics

• MSC

• Numeca International

• Oracle

• SAP

• Synopsys

• Zuken

Market driver

• Increasing product recalls in automotive industry

Market driver

• Increasing product recalls in automotive industry

Market challenge

• Threat of pirated software

Market challenge

• Threat of pirated software

Market trend

• Increased usage of mobile applications of PLM

Market trend

• Increased usage of mobile applications of PLM

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• PLM overview

• Role of PLM in product development process

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Overview

• Global cPDM market in automotive industry

• Global EDA market in automotive industry

• Global NC market in automotive industry

• Global FEA market in automotive industry

• Global CFD market in automotive industry

• Global DM market in automotive industry

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Overview

PART 08: Americas

• Market size and forecast

PART 09: EMEA

• Market size and forecast

PART 10: APAC

• Market size and forecast

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

PART 16: Vendor landscape

..…..Continued

