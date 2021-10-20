The area of arable land has been declining and has limited the food production potential. Farmers are facing the pressure of maximizing production within these limitations and are pursuing progressive techniques to make their farmlands more efficient. Precision agriculture techniques aid in managing farm lands more effectively, thereby increasing food production in a sustainable manner.

Farmers have always strived to mitigate the costs associated with inputs and increase yields; this goal is achieved through precision farming. Agriculture machine manufacturers are investing in R&D to produce more efficient presicion farming equipment.

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/407953548/precision-agriculture-2017-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-14-43-and-forecast-to-2021

The analysts forecast the global precision agriculture market to grow at a CAGR of 14.43% over the period 2014-2021.

Covered in this report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global precision agriculture market for 2014-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of the following precision farming products:

• Automation and control systems

• Sensing and monitoring devices

• Farm management systems

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/241969-global-precision-agriculture-market-2015-2019

The report, Global Precision Agriculture Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America; it also covers the landscape of the global precision agriculture market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions

• APAC

• Europe

• Latin America

• MEA

• North America

Key vendors

• Ag Leader

• AGCO Corporation

• AgJunction

• Deere

• Trimble

Other prominent vendors

• CNH Industrial

• Derr Equipment

• DICKEY-John

• Monsanto

• MTS Systems

• Raven Industries

• Site-Specific Technology Development Group

• TeeJet Technologies

Key market driver

• Growing awareness and acceptance

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key market challenge

• High initial investment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key market trend

• Shift toward sustainable agriculture

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/241969-global-precision-agriculture-market-2015-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Product offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Global agriculture: an overview

Agricultural production

Global agricultural land

PART 06: Precision farming: an overview

Precision farming: an overview

PART 07: Applications of precision farming

PART 08: Market landscape

Global precision agriculture market

Five forces analysis

PART 09: Market segmentation by product

Global precision agriculture market by product

Global precision automation and control systems market

Global sensing and monitoring devices market

Global farm management systems market

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

Global precision agriculture market by geography

Precision agriculture market in Europe

Precision agriculture market in APAC

Precision agriculture market in Latin America

Precision agriculture market in MEA

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

PART 16: Vendor landscape

..…..Continued