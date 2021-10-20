Proppants Market Share 2019Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2024

The Global Proppants Market report covers total market for Proppants has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Get a Sample Copy of this report @:https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12344373

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Proppants market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12344373

The global proppants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The market demand for proppants is likely to be driven by the growing industrialization and increased need of energy, which has led to improvements in hydraulic fracturing technologies, followed by commercial extraction of unconventional gases, which has further resulted in significant growth in the demand for proppants. Proppants play an integral role in the fracking process

INCREASING USAGE OF FRAC SAND (QUANTITY PER WELL)

Frac sands are mixed with water and different chemicals to fracture shale formations to unleash oil & natural gas reserves. Companies like US Silica (a leading producer of silica sands and Frac sands) have produced an even more premium quality frac sand that is coated with an oily resin, which allows crude oil to slip past more easily. The manufacturing of higher quality frac sands is further expected to increase the demand for frac sands. Furthermore, in response to the upcoming demand of frac sands, largest providers of fracking services like Halliburton, has more than doubled its fleet of ralicars and increased the capacity of its sand terminals where sand is reloaded from trains to trucks. The trend of further optimization techniques in fracking is increasing demand for frac sand in per well.

Frac Sand to Dominate the Market

Frac sand’s market share has increased from 80% in 2012 to ~95% in 2017 in the total proppants market by volume in North America, owing to its efficiency, low cost and availability. Frac sand proppants are the most widely used category of proppants for hydraulic fracturing in North America. Frac Sand proppants are made out of highly pure and durable sand with round grains. They are majorly made out of sandstone or bauxite. Their size ranges from about 0.1 millimeter in diameter to 2 millimeter in diameter, depending on the requirement of the fracking job.

United States to Lead the Market

The United States is estimated to account 71.7% market share by volume in North American region in 2017. The country is one of the leading country globally in terms of exploration of unconventional crude oil reserves and application of hydraulic fracturing for the same. The amount of oil produced from hydraulically fractured wells has been increasing significantly in comparison to the oil produced from the conventionally fractured wells. The number of hydraulically fractured wells has risen to approximately 300,000 with large contributions from the Bakken formation, Eagle Ford formation and Permian Basin.

The rising hydraulic fracturing applications in the United States, especially for shale gas and tight oil purposes has a positive impact on the demand for proppants. Frac sand is the most widely used proppant while resin-coated and ceramic sands are used for specific applications involving greater production depths and thermal resistance. Despite the recent drop in the crude oil prices, the natural gas exports of the country are propelling thus growing the production demand from the majorly producing Shale formations.

Notable Developments in the Market

• In July 2017, Baker Hughes and GE Oil & Gas completed the merge creating the world’s first and only full-stream oil and gas company.

• In July 2017, Badger Mining plans new frac sand mine.

Major Key Players: SAINT-GOBAIN PROPPANTS, HEXION INC., SUPERIOR SILICA SANDS AND OTHER PLAYERS INCLUDE CARBO CERAMICS, FORES, HALLIBURTON, BAKER HUGHES, SANTROL, UNIMIN CORPORATION, BOROVICHI REFRACTORIES PLANT (BORPROP), BADGER MINING, HI-CRUSH PARTNERS LP, MOMENTIVE SPECIALITY CHEMICALS INC., YIXING ORIENT PETROLEUM PROPPANT CO. LTD, SUPERIOR SILICA SANDS, TEXAS SILICA, U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Market analysis for the global proppants market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

• Market definition along with the identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario and prospective opportunities.

• Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.

• Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global proppants market on both, global and regional scales.

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

• Insights on the major countries/regions where this industry is growing and identify the regions that are still untapped.

• 3 months analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet in excel.

Customization of the Report

• This report can be customized to meet your requirements.

Purchase this [email protected]:https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12344373

Price of Proppants Market Report (single User Licence): $ 4250

Proppants Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Proppants industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Proppants production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

About Us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Mr. Ajay More

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807

Email: [email protected]