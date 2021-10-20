Reverse Shoulder Systems Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2017 – 2025

Reverse shoulder system is chosen to optimize function, maximize survivorship and accelerate recovery of the shoulder. Reverse shoulder systems is used in primary or revision reverse total shoulder arthroplasty. The components of a reverse shoulder replacement comprise the metal ball that is screwed into the plastic cup and the shoulder socket that is held into the upper arm bone. Reverse shoulder systems are used by the patients whose shoulder joint has a totally deficient rotator cuff with severe arthropathy or previously failed shoulder joint replacement with a completely deficient rotator cuff. Reverse total shoulder replacement is extremely technical procedure. Conventional total shoulder replacement might result in pain, whereas reverse total shoulder replacement works well for the people with cuff tear arthropathy as it depends on different muscles to move the arm. In a reverse shoulder replacement procedure, the ball and the socket parts of the shoulder joint shift sides. The reverse total shoulder replacement depends on the deltoid muscle, instead of the rotator cuff, to position the arm.

The global reverse shoulder systems market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The reverse shoulder systems market is being majorly driven by increase in the number of restoration and replacement shoulder replacement surgeries is anticipated to propel the demand for reverse shoulder replacement and drives the global market of reverse shoulder systems market. Minimal complications ii procedures also enhance the growth of reverse shoulder systems market over the forecast period. Innovations executed by different companies in the implant material design and fabrication is expanding the chances of fabrication of implants with enhanced performance also boost the demand for reverse shoulder systems. The rising in the healthcare infrastructure and surgical centers also anticipated to drives the global reverse shoulder systems market.

However, the high cost of treatment and increase serious complications, may hamper the growth of reverse shoulder systems market. Adverse effects associated with surgically implanted materials also restraining the growth of the reverse shoulder systems market. . Lack of adequate physician and awareness about newly developed treatment procedures and technologies are another factors that hinder the demand for the surgical screws and restrain the growth of global reverse shoulder systems market.

The global reverse shoulder systems market is segmented on the basis of procedure type, application and end user:

On the basis of procedure type, the global reverse shoulder systems market is segmented into: Cemented fixation Cementless fixation



On the basis of application, the global reverse shoulder systems market is segmented into: Reverse shoulder prosthesis Reverse shoulder arthroplasty Reverse shoulder replacement Others



On the basis of end user, the global reverse shoulder systems market is segmented into: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory surgical centers Others



Geographically, the reverse shoulder systems market is segmented into five key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The North America has become the lucrative market for reverse shoulder systems and is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market due to the rising investment in research and development. The Europe is expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to well-developed healthcare system and higher healthcare expenditure. APAC region is also expected to register a significant growth in the reverse shoulder systems market over a forecast period due to increasing awareness amongst healthcare professionals about this technology.

Some of the players operating in the global reverse shoulder systems market are Wright Medical Group N.V., Biomet, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, DJO Global, Inc., Exactech, Inc., Zimmer Biomet and others. These companies are highly focused and further contributing to the growth of reverse shoulder systems market globally.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

