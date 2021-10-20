Sandalwood Industry 2019 Global Production,Supply,Sales and Future Demand Market Research Report to 2023

Description:-

The Sandalwood industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, In the past few years, the Sandalwood industry experienced a growth of 5.47%, the global Sandalwood production grow to 7749 tons in 2017 from 6555 tons in 2014, benefit from the development of the perfume and related downstream products, our analyst forecast that the Sandalwood will continue grow with a growth rate of about 5.40%.

The market size of Sandalwood reached 165.46 million $ in 2017, of what is about 124.23 million $ in 2014. With the development of the Sandalwood manufacturing technology, manufacturers can reduce their manufacturing cost and price, new product type is being developed, BisReport’s analysts believe the market size will be further increased.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview 12

1.1 Market Segment 12

1.1.1 Sandalwood Overview 12

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies 13

1.2 Market Segment 15

1.2.1 Industry Chain 15

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution 16

1.3 Price & Cost Overview 18

1.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers and Price Analysis of Sandalwood 18

1.3.2 Equipment Suppliers Analysis of Sandalwood 19

1.3.3 Labor Cost Analysis 20

1.3.4 Other Cost Analysis 25

1.3.5 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis 27

1.3.6 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sandalwood 27

2 Product Segment 28

2.1 By Type 28

2.1.1 Santalum album (Indian sandalwood) 28

2.1.2 Santalum spicatum (Australian sandalwood) 28

2.1.3 Santalum paniculatum 29

2.1.4 Santalum yasi 29

2.1.5 Santalum austrocaledonicum 30

2.2 Market Size by Type 30

2.2.1 Global Sandalwood Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2014-2018 30

2.2.2 Different Sandalwood Product Type Price 2014-2018 37

2.3 Market Forecast by Type 38

3 Global Market Demand 39

3.1 Segment Overview 39

3.1.1 Sandalwood Wood 39

3.1.2 Sandalwood Oil (Mouth Freshener, Fragrance, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals) 40

3.2 Market Size by Demand 44

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand 47

4 Major Region Market 47

4.1 Global Market Overview 47

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth 47

4.1.2 Market Forecast 54

4.2 Major Region 56

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth 56

4.2.2 Market Forecast 57

5 Sandalwood Companies List 58

5.1 Quintis 58

5.1.1 Company Profile 58

5.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 61

5.1.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 61

5.1.4 Contact Information 62

5.2 FPC 63

5.2.1 Company Profile 63

5.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 64

5.2.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 65

5.2.4 Contact Information 65

5.3 WA Sandalwood Plantations 66

5.3.1 Company Profile 66

5.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 68

5.3.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 68

5.3.4 Contact Information 69

5.4 Australian Sandalwood Network 70

5.4.1 Company Profile 70

5.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 71

5.4.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 72

5.4.4 Contact Information 73

5.5 Santanol Group 73

5.5.1 Company Profile 73

5.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 75

5.5.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 75

5.5.4 Contact Information 76

5.6 KS&DL 77

5.6.1 Company Profile 77

5.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 78

5.6.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 79

5.6.4 Contact Information 79

6 Global Sandalwood Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview 80

6.1 Global Manufacturer Sandalwood Production 80

6.2 Global Manufacturer Sandalwood Business Revenue 83

6.3 Global Sandalwood Market Overview 87

Continued……

