SCADA Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2014 – 2022 | IBM Corp, Hitachi LTD, Alstom, Honeywell International, ABB LTD, JFE Engineering Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co

SCADA Market by Component (Human Machine Interface, Programmable Logic Unit, Remote Terminal Unit, Communication), Application (Electrical Power, Oil and Gas, Water & waste-water, Manufacturing, Transportation, Telecommunication, Chemicals, Food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals), Architecture (Software, Hardware, Services)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is a control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management, but uses other peripheral devices such as programmable logic controllers and discrete PID controllers to interface to the process plant or machinery.

SCADA systems include hardware and software components. SCADA is used in power plants as well as in oil and gas refining, telecommunications, transportation, and water and waste control.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659745/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM Corp, Hitachi LTD, Alstom, Honeywell International, ABB LTD, JFE Engineering Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, and Schneider Electric.

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) is an automated real time monitoring tool which can supervise, collect data, analyze and generate reports. SCADA displays the status of the remote machinery(s) and acquires information about the same over coded signal (control system combined with data acquisition system) and are usually used for large distance multiple sites. SCADA being comprehensive, is utilized in various industries such as infrastructure (pipeline, power transmission, etc.), industrial (refining, power generation, etc.), and facility-based environments (airport, ships, etc.). The enormous growth in big data along with analytics has increased the expected efficiency of SCADA to the customers. This will lead to higher profitability for the companies.

The SCADA market is driven mainly by factors such as implementation of SCADA to support high requirements of safety and to reduce distribution & transmission losses. Also, demand for SCADA has increased due to its integration with corporate IT and due to its flexibility with usage of WSN. Further, the deployment of SCADA on private cloud has gained momentum which has boosted the bandwidth requirement and is shifting towards IP based market. SCADA market is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period. However, some factors that are restraining growth in the market include apprehensions of cyber-attacks, social engineering and physical security of the system.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659745/discount

Key benefits

The report gives a broad examination of the present and developing business sector patterns and progression in the global SCADA market

The SCADA market is analyzed for different geographical region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA

In this report region and country wise SCADA industry conditions are analyzed.

The market opportunities are highlighted in this report and provide estimations through quantitative analysis 2014-2020

The report gives out the necessary in-depth information about the drivers, restraints and opportunities

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL SCADA MARKET BY COMPONENTS

CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL SCADA MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6. GLOBAL SCADA MARKET BY ARCHITECTURE

CHAPTER 7. GLOBAL SCADA MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. IBM Corporation

8.2. Hitachi Ltd.

8.3. Alstom

8.4. Honeywell International

8.5. ABB Ltd.

8.6. JFE Engineering Corporation

8.7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.8. Emerson Electric Co.

8.9. Rockwell Automation

8.10. Schneider Electric

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659745/buy/5540

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.