Smart Robot Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2025 | IROBOT CORPORATION, ASEA BROWN BOVERI. (ABB), SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION, GREYORANGE PTE, RETHINK ROBOTICS

Smart Robot Market by Component (Hardware and Software), Application (Welding & Painting, Assembling & Disassembling, Mobility, Inspection & Security and Others), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Manufacturing, Electrical & Electronic, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Residential, and Others)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

The global smart robots market is predicted grow due to the their increasing rate of adoption for personal applications such as elderly assistance, robotic pets, pool cleaning, and vacuum cleaning, among others. These robots are presently being designed to carry on autonomous tasks and for working along with human beings.

Smart robot is designed to carry out various operations without interference of the humans. A smart robot uses an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can learn from its environment and its experience. Smart robots can collaborate while working together as well as learning from the behavior of humans.

Flexibility & scalability in operation along with the high performance fuels the growth of the smart robot market. With the development of smart technologies, new types of humanoid robots have the ability to feel materials. These types of humanoid robots can feel with the help of sensors, software, and actuators. These smart technologies can identify different materials by touching them.

Growth in industrial automation, advancement of robotics for connected and digital world, and strong government funding for automation solutions are driving the market. In addition, development in automotive sector, strong government funding for factory automation solution is fueling the growth of the smart robot market. However, high manufacturing cost, insecure connections with robots, difficulty of reprogramming, regular maintenance and software updates of the system restrict the market. Moreover, rise in developments of smart homes and increase in concern of workplace safety are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in future.

Key benefits

This study comprises of analytical depiction of the global smart robot market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analyses.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: SMART ROBOT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: SMART ROBOT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: SMART ROBOT MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 7: SMART ROBOT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. IROBOT CORPORATION

8.2. ASEA BROWN BOVERI LTD. (ABB)

8.3. SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION

8.4. GREYORANGE PTE LTD.

8.5. RETHINK ROBOTICS

8.6. KUKA

8.7. F&P PERSONAL ROBOTICS

8.8. SOFTBANK ROBOTICS

8.9. YASKAWA ELECTRIC

8.10. FANUC

