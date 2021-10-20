Smart Transportation Market Projected to Register 18.6% CAGR to 2022 | Accenture Plc, Siemens, IBM, Cisco Systems, GE Transportation, Xerox Corporation, Cubic Corporation, Thales S.A., Kapsch AG, and Alstom SA.

Smart Transportation Market by Solution (Ticketing Management System, Parking Management & Guidance System, Integrated Supervision System, and Traffic Management System) and Service (Business, Professional, and Cloud Services)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Smart transportation, a key internet of things vertical application, refers to the integrated application of modern technologies and management strategies in transportation systems.

The global smart transportation market size was valued at $63,667 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $237,701 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2016 to 2022. Smart transport consists of intelligent transportation systems (ITSs) that aim to offer innovative and superior services for different modes of transport and traffic management. Use of this system increases the coordination of users and makes them better informed of safer and smarter use of transport networks. Smart transportation is implemented in parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture Plc, Siemens, IBM, Cisco Systems, GE Transportation, Xerox Corporation, Cubic Corporation, Thales S.A., Kapsch AG, and Alstom SA.

Investments in smart cities, which are expected to integrate smart transportation, provide numerous opportunities for this market. Moreover, introduction of parking management system, which induces various functions to help drivers to locate parking space easily, presents opportunity for growth. However, large database requirement of a road network and the need for high capital investment, as the existing transport system requires a complete restoration, impedes the market growth.

The smart transportation market is segmented into service, solution, and geography. By service, it is divided into business, professional, and cloud services. The solution segment includes ticketing management system, parking management & guidance system, integrated supervision system, and traffic management system.

Key benefits

The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the global smart transportation market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 are included, along with the affecting factors.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

Extensive analysis by vehicle type helps in understanding the various types of smart transportation systems.

