Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Global Industry Structure & Projections for Upcoming Years

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services) and Application (Electrical Power, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Manufacturing, Transportation, Telecommunication, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) is an automated real time monitoring tool which can supervise, collect data, analyze and generate reports. SCADA displays the status of the remote machinery(s) and acquires information about the same over coded signal (control system combined with data acquisition system) and are usually used for large distance multiple sites. SCADA being comprehensive, is utilized in various industries such as infrastructure (pipeline, power transmission, etc.), industrial (refining, power generation, etc.), and facility-based environments (airport, ships, etc.). The enormous growth in big data along with analytics has increased the expected efficiency of SCADA to the customers. This will lead to higher profitability for the companies.

The SCADA market is driven mainly by factors such as implementation of SCADA to support high requirements of safety and to reduce distribution & transmission losses. Also, demand for SCADA has increased due to its integration with corporate IT and due to its flexibility with usage of WSN. Further, the deployment of SCADA on private cloud has gained momentum which has boosted the bandwidth requirement and is shifting towards IP based market. SCADA market is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period. However, some factors that are restraining growth in the market include apprehensions of cyber-attacks, social engineering and physical security of the system.

The report segments the SCADA market on the basis of components, application, architecture, and geography. On the basis of components, the market is segmented as HMI, PLC, RTU, communication system, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented as oil & gas, power, chemicals, transportation, and others. Further, the sub-segments under architecture are software, hardware, and services. Lastly, the market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, & Africa).

Some of the significant players in the SCADA market that are profiled in the report are IBM Corp, Hitachi LTD, Alstom, Honeywell International, ABB LTD, JFE Engineering Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, and Schneider Electric.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The SCADA market is segmented on the basis of components, application, architecture, and geography.

GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

– Human Machine Interface (HMI)

– Programmable Logic Unit (PLC)

– Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

– Communication

– Others

GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY APPLICATION

– Electrical Power

– Oil & Gas

– Water & waste-water

– Manufacturing

– Transportation

– Telecommunication

– Chemicals

– Food and beverages

– Pharmaceuticals

– Others

GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY ARCHITECTURE

– Software

– Hardware

– Services

GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – Taiwan

– – South Korea

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– IBM Corp

– Hitachi LTD

– Alstom

– Honeywell International

– ABB LTD

– JFE Engineering Corporation

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Emerson Electric Co.

– Rockwell Automation

– Schneider Electric

