Surgical Marking Instruments Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018 – 2026

Surgical marking instruments have a specific purpose during a surgical procedure. Surgical marking instruments are widely used in healthcare facilities throughout the world. The surgical marking instruments are basically used on patient’s body before the surgical procedure. The concept of marking on surgical site is the most commonly practice by healthcare professionals worldwide. Surgical marking instrument is widely accepted due to its compatibility and easy to use behavior. Surgical marking instruments are essential for making surgical procedure efficient and accurate.

Advanced Properties Increase the Adoption of Surgical Marking Instruments

Surgical marking instruments have different properties such as visibility and sharpness of instruments, biocompatibility, non-toxic behavior and sterile factor. Surgical marking pen and surgical marking marker both are types of surgical marking instruments used for marking purposes, but surgical marking pens are more prevalent than surgical marking markers. Gentian violet ink has antifungal properties which is used in the majority of surgical marking pen.

Surgical Marking Instruments Market Assessment by Product Type

Factors Driving the Surgical Marking Instruments Market

The global market for surgical marking instruments is driven by increasing surgical procedures and trauma injuries. Technology advancements and availability of product variant in the market is likely to increase the revenue over the forecast period.

Increasing surgical procedures all over the world and high adoption by the healthcare professionals are major factors driving the growth of the surgical marking instruments market. A wide range of surgical marking instruments is available in the market coupled with different properties, which further help to increase the demand and adaptability of surgical marking instrument during the forecast period. High awareness and low cost of surgical marking instruments also boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, risk and infection associated with surgical marking instruments, sub-standard product availability can lead to cross-contamination or incorrect site marking and lack of guidelines may hamper the growth of the surgical marking instruments market

Surgical Marking Pen has Significant Share

Significant portion of the market has been covered by Surgical Marking Pen (Fine Tip, regular tip), Surgical Marking Marker (fine tip, regular tip, taper tip). Surgical marking pen segment contributed the majority of share in global surgical marking instruments. This is due to ease of usability of the product and advancement in the product. Moreover, the high adoption of surgical marking pen is due to its visibility and sharpness.

Surgical Marking Instruments in Hospitals

Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics and others are the four major end users of surgical marking instruments. The hospital’s segment contributed maximum market share in the global surgical marking instruments market, owing to large number of surgical procedures performed on monthly basis, the high demand of surgical marking instruments such as pen and marker has been noticed by this end user. Followed by ambulatory surgical centers, holds the second largest share in this market in terms of revenue.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, the global surgical marking instruments market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe will continue to dominate the global surgical marking instruments market in term of revenue over the forecast period, owing to high awareness and adequate healthcare facilities in that region. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of chronic disease is expected to result in higher demand for the surgical procedure over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region shows significant growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness in healthcare professionals as well the patients is expected to boost the surgical marking instruments market growth over the forecast period.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the players identified in the global surgical marking instruments market are Viscot Medical, LLC Aspen Surgical (Hill Rom), Cardinal Health, Viomedex, First Aid Bandage Company (FABCO), Accu-line Products, Inc., Surgmed, Ansell Sandel Medical Solutions LLC, and others.

Majority of surgical marking instrument manufacturers offer surgical marking pens.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Surgical Marking Instruments Market by product type, end user and region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa by product type, end user segments and country

Surgical Marking Instruments Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Surgical Marking Instruments Market Size & Forecast 2018 – 2028

Surgical Marking Instruments Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size, recent industry trends

Key competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Epidemiology outlook for diseases

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Availability of pen and marker, cost of pen and marker

Strategies for key players and product offerings, channel strategies, regional foot print, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Surgical marking Pen Fine Tip Regular Tip

Surgical Marking Marker Fine Tip Regular Tip Taper Tip



By End user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

The market sizing of surgical marking instruments will be done by the adoption data triangulation approach. The demand-side approach will be followed to assess the actual market size of surgical marking instruments. Secondary research will be done at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target product/technology categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, equipment installed base in end-use facilities, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies. Additionally, per capita consumption of pens and markers among end users will be tracked at a granular level to obtain the most accurate information. Each piece of information will be eventually analyzed during the entire research project, which will help build a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side respondents such as surgeons, procurement managers, nurse at hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers, as well as key opinion leaders in addition to supply-side respondents such as equipment and reagent manufacturers, custom solution and service providers who provide valuable insights on trends, research application of products and technologies, purchasing patterns, services offered and associated pricing.