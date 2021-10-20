Telematics Market Share 2019Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2024

The Global Telematics Market report covers total market for Telematics has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Telematics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The telematics market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.81% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Telematics is the amalgamation of multiple technologies working simultaneously to perform multiple operations to collect and use data for effective cost-optimization. Industries have been aggressively leveraging the benefits of this technology. The automotive industry has emerged as the most prominent end-user vertical for the telematics technology. Rising demand and compliance regulations to ensure the safety of the passenger have encouraged leading vendors towards installing telematics infrastructure within the automobile. Telematics has been relevant in the market over the last few years, however, the market for telematics is set to grow exponentially over the next decade.

Diverse Range of Applications Bolstering its Use in Automotive Industry

Research estimates that more than 50% of all the automotive vehicles to be manufactured in 2020 are expected to be incorporated with telematics solutions. Telematics have a broad range of applications in the automotive industry, ranging from safety assistance, vehicle tracking, diagnostics, and usage-based insurance, among a host of other applications. Vehicle tracking and monitoring are expected to be the most prolific end users of the telematics solutions due to their integral role in optimize fuel use and facilitating data management for smooth functioning of the vehicle.

North America Leading the Market for Telematics

North America is a pioneer in technology, and is estimated to be the largest market for telematics, buoyed by the presence of many key OEMs, a highly advanced infrastructure, and the presence of a comparatively large automotive market. Emergence of smart cities and smart homes initiatives across the US and Canada has been another major segment accounting for the demand for telematics solutions in the region. The growing number of applications in the healthcare and fleet management sector have further propelled the growth of the telematics market in the region.

Key Developments in The Market

• January 2017 – Ford and Toyota together have formed a Telematics Bloc to prevent major technology giants, such as Google and Apple, to venture into the industry and gain control over the infotainment and other features within the automobiles. Automotive manufacturers are working towards collaborating in order to stymie technology companies from gaining prominence in the industry. Mazda, Fuji, PSA, and Suzuki have also joined the force to ensure connectivity choice.

Major Players – OCTO TELEMATICS S.P.A, AIRIQ, INC., MIX TELEMATICS INTERNATIONAL LTD., WEX INC., MASTERNAUT LIMITED, TOMTOM N.V, GEOTAB INC., AT&T INC., CISCO SYSTEMS INC., AND GOOGLE INC., amongst others.

Telematics Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Telematics industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Telematics production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

