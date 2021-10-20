Transcriptomics Market Demand, Scope, Boost Growth, Future Expectations & Forecast by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Transcriptomics Market by Technology (Microarray, Real-time PCR, and Sequencing Technology), Products & Services (Consumables, Instruments, Software, and Services), Application (Diagnostics & Disease Profiling, Drug Discovery, and Others), and End User (Government Institutes & Academic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organization) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Transcriptomics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Global Transcriptomics Market was valued at $3,130 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,658 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the study period. Transcriptomics is the study of entire set of RNA transcripts produced by the genome of any organism. Increase in advancements in the field of transcriptomics such as extensive use of RNA-sequencing and rise in application of transcriptomics, which includes drug discovery is expected to drive the growth of the transcriptomics market. In addition, rise in funding and grants by various private and government organizations have further stimulated the market growth. However, certain drawbacks of RNA sequencing and lack of skilled professionals are expected to restrain the market growth.

Transcriptomics Market Key Segments:

By Technology

– Real Time-PCR (qPCR)

– Microarray

– Sequencing

– Sanger Sequencing

– RNA-Sequencing

By Product & Services

– Consumables

– Instruments

– Software

– Services

By Application

– Diagnostics & Disease Profiling

– Drug Discovery

– Others

By End User

– Government Institutes & Academic Centers

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

– Contract research Organizations (CROs)

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. TOP INVESTMENT POCKETS

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Technological advancements in transcriptomics

3.4.1.2. Increase in applications of transcriptomics

3.4.1.3. Increase in research grants

3.4.1.4. Increase in genome mapping programs

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Standardization concerns over RNA sequencing

3.4.2.2. Lack of skilled professionals

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Lucrative opportunities in emerging markets

3.4.4. Impact analysis

3.5. CLINICAL TRIALS

CHAPTER 4 TRANSCRIPTOMICS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. MICROARRAY

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. REAL-TIME QUANTITATIVE POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION(Q-PCR)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGIES

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.4.1. Sanger sequencing

4.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.4.2. RNA sequencing

4.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 TRANSCRIPTOMICS MARKET, BY PRODUCTS & SERVICES

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. CONSUMABLES

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. INSTRUMENTS

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

Continue…



