Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Growth, Trend, Insights, Revenue Status & Forecast

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Product (Urinary Catheters, Vaginal Slings, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, and Other Devices), Category (External Urinary Incontinence Devices, and Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices), Incontinence Type (Stress Incontinence, Urge Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, and Functional Incontinence) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Other) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Urinary Incontinence Devices Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global urinary incontinence devices market was valued at $1,611 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $3,411 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Urinary incontinence devices aid in collecting and holding urine; such devices help manage urinary incontinence effectively. Patients suffer from urine leakage that cannot be controlled. If the condition is severe, the patient is recommended surgical treatment that incorporates devices such as urinary catheter, vaginal slings, electrical stimulation devices, and artificial urinary sphincters. Among the aforementioned incontinent devices, the most evidently used devices include indwelling catheters, external collecting systems, urine drainage bags, and catheters for intermittent catheterization (IC).

Development of innovative urinary incontinence devices along with increase in aging population that is highly susceptible to urological conditions drive the market. In addition, the increase in the urinary incontinent patients transitioning from conventional solutions is set to increase in near future. Further high risk of associative urological conditions among people supplement the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding novel developments in the urinary incontinence devices, and post-operative complications associated with the devices hamper the market growth. Moreover, the growth in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for key vendors in this market.

The global urinary incontinence devices market is segmented based on product, category, incontinence type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into urinary catheters, vaginal slings, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters, and other devices. The urinary catheters are further categorized into Foley catheters and other urinary catheters. Whereas, vaginal slings is sub-segmented into conventional vaginal slings and advanced vaginal slings. Based on category, the market is bifurcated into external urinary incontinence devices and internal urinary incontinence devices. Based on incontinence type, the market is segmented into stress incontinence, urge incontinence, overflow incontinence, and functional incontinence. Further, based on end user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and other.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global urinary incontinence devices market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the trends in urinary incontinence devices globally.

– Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Urinary Catheters

– – Foley Catheters

– – Other Urinary Catheters

– Vaginal Slings

– – Conventional Vaginal slings

– – Advanced Vaginal Slings

– Electrical Stimulation Devices

– Artificial Urinary Sphincters

– Other Devices

By Category

– External Urinary Incontinence Devices

– Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices

By Incontinence Type

– Stress Incontinence

– Urge Incontinence

– Overflow Incontinence

– Functional Incontinence

By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Other

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – France

– – Germany

– – Spain

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – India

– – Australia

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – South Africa

– – Turkey

– – Saudi Arabia

– – Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Coloplast

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– C. R. Bard, Inc.

– ConvaTec Group Plc

– Ethicon Inc

– Caldera Medical Inc

– Cook Medical

– Covidien (Medtronic)

– Prosurg, Inc.

– Cogentix Medical Inc.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2 Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Development of innovative urinary incontinence devices

3.5.1.2. Increase in aging population coupled with high risk of urological disorders

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of awareness regarding novel developments in the urinary incontinence devices

3.5.2.2. Post-operative complications associated with the devices

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Growing healthcare expenditures in developing economies

CHAPTER 4: URINARY INCONTINENCE DEVICES MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Urinary catheters

4.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.3.1. Foley catheters

4.2.3.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3.2. Other urinary catheters

4.2.3.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3. Vaginal slings

4.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.3.1. Conventional vaginal slings

4.3.3.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.3.2. Advanced vaginal slings

4.3.3.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.4. Electrical stimulation devices

4.4.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Artificial urinary sphincters

4.5.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Other devices

4.6.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

