Vitamin – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023
Vitamin is a huge family, now known as vitamins have a few kinds, can divide roughly for fat-soluble and water-soluble two categories. Vitamin includes Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E and Vitamin K.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Vitamin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
By Company
DSM
Lonza
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
BASF
Zhejiang Medicine
Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical
Northeast Pharmaceutical
North China Pharmaceutical
NHU
Jubilant Life Sciences
Vertellus
Brother Enterprises
Adisseo
Zhejiang Garden Biochemical
Kingdomway
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Vitamin A
Vitamin B3
Vitamin B5
Vitamin D3
Vitamin E
Vitamin C
Others
By End-User / Application
Feed Additives
Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
Food and Beverage
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 DSM
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Lonza
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 BASF
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Zhejiang Medicine
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Northeast Pharmaceutical
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 North China Pharmaceutical
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 NHU
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Jubilant Life Sciences
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Vertellus
12.12 Brother Enterprises
12.13 Adisseo
12.14 Zhejiang Garden Biochemical
12.15 Kingdomway
