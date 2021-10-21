(2018-2023) Phosphorescent Pigments Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers & Forecast

Report Name: “2018-2023 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Consumption Market Report”.

Global Phosphorescent Pigments market report offers forecast details assumed with the support of CAGR an appropriate set of assumptions and methodologies. The Phosphorescent Pigments report studies the key player’s Profiles/Analysis, product insights, regional analysis insights, market types, and product application insights. The market has been qualified based on a comprehensive market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report provides a global analysis of Phosphorescent Pigments Market data from 2018 to 2023.

Get a Sample Report of Phosphorescent Pigments market with Corporate E-mail Id @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/12917365

Brief Overview of Phosphorescent Pigments market:

“Phosphorescence pigment is a specific type of photoluminescence related to fluorescence pigment. Unlike fluorescence, a phosphorescent material does not immediately re-emit the radiation it absorbs.Usually, the short persistence phosphorescent pigment takes zinc sulfide as base and copper as activator. While, for long persistence phosphorescent pigment, alkaline earth aluminate or alkaline earth silicate will be the base and rare earth ions become the activator.Generally, phosphorescent pigment can be broadly categorized into two types: short persistence phosphorescent pigment and long persistence phosphorescent pigment, based on the glowing time. Production of long persistence phosphorescent pigment accounts for the largest market share, with 66% market share in 2016. Since the synthesis of the strontium aluminate phosphor, a phosphor far exceeding the traditional sulfide phosphor in brightness, persistent time, and chemical durability, new non-radioactive long lasting phosphor materials received rapidly growing interest, especially the rare-earth-doped alkaline-earth aluminates.

In the future, the market share of long persistence phosphorescent pigment will continue to increase.Phosphorescent pigment is a kind of pigment, which is different from fluorescent pigment in essence. Zinc sulfide or alkaline earth aluminate/alkaline earth silicate is usually chosen as the base of phosphorescent pigment while copper or rare earth is chosen as activator accordingly. Phosphorescent pigment can be used in indicator & marker, home appliance & electronic parts, paints & coatings, writing & printing inks, textile as well as other industries. Globally, in 2016, 35.80% of phosphorescent pigment was consumed during the manufacturing of indicator and marker, while 21.26% and 17.67% were respectively consumed in home appliance & electronic part as well as inks.

Over the next five years, () projects that Phosphorescent Pigments will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 100 million by 2023, from US$ 75 million in 2017.”

It evaluates overall Analysis of Phosphorescent Pigments Market with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types as well as applications and forecast period.

Top Key Players/Manufacturers of Global Phosphorescent Pigments market: –

Company 1, Company 2, Company 3

Phosphorescent Pigments market Production Breakdown Data by Top Regions: –

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

By the product type, the Phosphorescent Pigments market is primarily split into: –

Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment, Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment

By the end users/application, Phosphorescent Pigments market report covers the following segments: –

Indicator & Marker, Home Appliance & Electronic Parts, Paints & Coatings, Inks, Textile, Others

The study objectives of Phosphorescent Pigments Market report are: –

To study and analyze the global Phosphorescent Pigments market consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Phosphorescent Pigments market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Phosphorescent Pigments market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Focuses on the key global Phosphorescent Pigments market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Phosphorescent Pigments market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Phosphorescent Pigments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Purchase Full report of Phosphorescent Pigments market @ https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/12917365

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Phosphorescent Pigments market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Table of Contents: 2018-2023 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Consumption Market Report like,

Scope of the Phosphorescent Pigments Market Report:

Market Introduction

Research Objectives

Years Considered

Market Research Methodology

Economic Indicators

Currency Considered

Executive Summary:

World Market Overview

Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Consumption 2013-2023

Phosphorescent Pigments market Consumption CAGR by Region

Phosphorescent Pigments market Consumption by Application

Global Phosphorescent Pigments Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Others…

Global Phosphorescent Pigments by Players:

Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Sales by Players (2016-2018)

Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

Global Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

Others…

Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends:

Market Drivers and Impact

Growing Demand from Key Regions

Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

Market Challenges and Impact

Market Trends

Marketing, Distributors and Customer:

Sales Channel

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Phosphorescent Pigments Customer

Many More…

In addition, Phosphorescent Pigments market report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

******Enquire before full purchase order of this report, Click Here to Continue******

In the end, Phosphorescent Pigments market report undertakes the new project, key development areas, business overview, product specification, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, return analysis, and development trends. The study also presents a round-up of exposures which companies operating in the market and must be avoided in order to enjoy bearable growth through the course of the forecast period.