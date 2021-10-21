Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – NICE, Genesys, Verint Systems, Aspect

Agent Performance Optimization covers everything from workforce and performance management, quality monitoring, analytics and virtual agents. Agent performance optimization is widely used in contact centers for agent-facing technologies. These contact center applications essentially seek to reduce workforce costs, increase agent effectiveness, and improve service levels. These tools ease manager’s task in planning schedules, forecasting agent requirements, measuring agent performance, analyzing results and improving outcomes.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Agent Performance Optimization (APO) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NICE Ltd

Genesys

Verint Systems Inc

Aspect

Calabrio

Five9

Teleopti AB

ZOOM International

InVision AG

Upstream Works Software

Envision Telephony

CallMiner

CallFinder

HigherGround, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)