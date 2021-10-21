Artificial Intelligence Market Predicts Rise In Demand By 2022 | Google , IBM , Microsoft , IPsoft, Rocket Fuel , Qlik Technologies , MicroStrategy, Brighterion, 24/7 Customer and Next IT Corp

The artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the most progressive technologies since its introduction in the 1950s. AI has characteristics that are similar to humans such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem solving, and more. Manufacturers have experienced enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of this technology. However, it is anticipated to be a core for the next-gen software technologies as companies such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and others are actively implementing AI as a crucial part of their technologies.

The artificial intelligence market is primarily driven by improved productivity, varied application areas, and increased customer satisfaction. However, market growth is expected to be hindered due to high upfront investment and lack of skilled workforce.

The artificial intelligence market is segmented by technology, industry vertical, and geography. By technology, it is sub-divided into machine learning, natural language processing, image processing, and speech recognition. By industry verticals, the market is categorized into media & advertising, retail, telecom & IT, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others (agriculture, law, educational institutions). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012909

Key manufacturers in the artificial intelligence market include Google Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corporation, IPsoft, Rocket Fuel Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc., MicroStrategy, Inc., Brighterion, Inc., 24/7 Customer, Inc., and Next IT Corp.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the world artificial intelligence market, with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends for gaining a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2022, to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented by technology, industry vertical, and geography.

BY TECHNOLOGY

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Image Processing

Speech Recognition

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Media & Advertising

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others (Agriculture, Law, Educational Institutions)

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012909

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 5 WORLD ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 6 WORLD ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]