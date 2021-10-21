Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market Scrutinized in New Research by Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck

Automotive Wheel speed sensor is an integral part of breaking system as it detects the rotational speed of the wheels. The emergence of advanced braking systems such as ABS is aiding the growth of this market. Various automotive companies are adopting advanced wheel speed sensors to provide efficient breaking systems and attract more customers.

The growth of automotive wheel speed sensor market is supported by increasing concerns of customers about the safety, and rapid adoption of advanced breaking systems. The players operating in this market are spending rigorously towards the development of efficient wheel speed sensors and gain a significant market share.

Key players profiled in the report include – Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck and Co., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., KA Sensors Ltd, NTN-SNR, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, WABCO, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The “Global Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive wheel speed sensor market with detailed market segmentation by sensor type, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive wheel speed sensor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive wheel speed sensor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive wheel speed sensor market.

The global automotive wheel speed sensor market is segmented on the basis of sensor type and vehicle type. On the basis of the sensor type the market is segmented as active and passive. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger type and commercial vehicles.

