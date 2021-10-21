Biosimilars Market Share 2019: Study by Applications, Type and Regions from 2019 to 2024

Global Biosimilars Market Outlook: Biosimilars Market report 2019 describes components like market trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Biosimilars market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Biosimilars to analyse the Biosimilars market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Key competitors Biosimilars Market:

Key vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%):

Pfizer inc,Eli Lilly Aand Company,Celltrion Healthcare,Mylan nv,Novartis ag,Samsung Bioepis Co ltd,Stada Arzneimittel ag,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ltd,Intas Pharmaceuticals ltd, LG Life Sciences

The global biosimilar market has been estimated at USD 3474.01 million in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 43.8% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America accounted for the largest market share, accounting for approximately 30% of the global market share in 2017, while Asia-Pacific region was estimated to register the fastest CAGR through the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Biosimilars Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US,Canada,Mexico,France,UK,Germany,Italy,Spain,Rest of Europe,India,China,Japan,Australia,Japan,Rest of APAC,GCC,South Africa,Rest of Middle East and Africa,Brazil,Argentina,Rest of South America

Key Reasons to Purchase:

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Biosimilars market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market information, This Report offers customizations in step with the company’s specific desires. The subsequent customization choices are offered for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Biosimilars market, by end-use, Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players. Our expert will assist with all your needs and customize the report

Points covered in the Biosimilars Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porters Five Forces

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threats of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Several Blockbuster Biopharmaceuticals Going Off-Patent

6.1.2 Next-Gen Business Models

6.1.3 Market Still In the Early Stage with High Growth Potential

6.1.4 Increasing Demand for Biosimilar Drugs Due To Their Cost-Effectiveness

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Concerns Regarding Substitutability and Interchangeability

6.2.2 Regulatory Uncertainty

6.2.3 Production Complexity

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Product Class

7.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.1.1.1 Adalimumab

7.1.1.2 Infliximab

7.1.1.3 Rituximab

7.1.1.4 Trastuzumab

7.1.1.5 Bevacizumab

7.1.1.6 Others

7.1.2 Recombinant Hormones

7.1.2.1 Insulin

7.1.2.2 Human Growth Hormone

7.1.2.3 Follicle-Stimulating Hormone

7.1.2.4 Others

7.1.3 Recombinant Growth Factor

7.1.3.1 Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor

7.1.3.2 Erythropoietin

7.1.3.3 Others

7.1.4 Immunomodulators

7.1.4.1 Interleukins

7.1.4.2 Cytokines

7.1.4.3 Immunomodulatory Imide Drugs (Imids)

7.1.4.4 Others

7.1.5 Anti-Inflammatory Agents

7.1.5.1 Tnf Inhibitors

7.1.5.2 Others

7.2 Segmentation by Geography

7.2.1 North America

7.2.1.1 United States

7.2.1.2 Canada

7.2.1.3 Mexico

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.2.1 France

7.2.2.2 Germany

7.2.2.3 United Kingdom

7.2.2.4 Italy

7.2.2.5 Spain

7.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.2.3 Asia-Pacific

7.2.3.1 China

7.2.3.2 Japan

7.2.3.3 India

7.2.3.4 Australia & New Zealand

7.2.3.5 South Korea

7.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.2.4 Middle East and Africa

7.2.4.1 GCC

7.2.4.2 South Africa

7.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

7.2.5 South America

7.2.5.1 Brazil

7.2.5.2 Argentina

7.2.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers and Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 Pfizer Inc

9.2 Eli Lilly Aand Company

9.3 Celltrion Healthcare

9.4 Mylan NV

9.5 Novartis AG

9.6 Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd

9.7 Stada Arzneimittel AG

9.8 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

9.9 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

9.10 LG Life Sciences

9.11 Others

10. Future of The Market

Continued…

