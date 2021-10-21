Bone Biopsy Market 2019 Size, Key Players, Share, Industry Trends, Development Status, Upcoming Opportunities, Growth and Regional Forecast 2023

Market Scenario

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer was the leading cause of the total number of deaths globally as of 2015 and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths. The most common causal agents identified are cigarettes, cigars, pipes and chewing tobacco. According to the Cancer Research U.K, looking at the lifestyle factors responsible, it has been found that out of 3 diagnosed cases, 1 may be linked to smoking.

Bone biopsy is performed to diagnose various bone disorders such as bone cancer, bone infection, osteoporosis and chronic kidney disease. Nowadays, biopsy procedure has received great importance in oncology as one of the promising methods in cancer diagnostics. The demand for needle biopsy is found to be increasing from last few years.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and demand new diagnostic services drives the market growth. Additionally, increasing research and development activities, technological advancements to identify the causes and risk factors associated with osteopenia and osteoporosis also fuel the market growth of global market.

The Global Bone Biopsy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Segments

The global bone biopsy market is segmented on the basis of type, indication and end user.

On the basis of the component, market is segmented into needle biopsy and open biopsy.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into bone cancer, bone infection, chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis, and others

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

Key Players in the Global Bone Biopsy Market

C R Bard (U.S.),

Becton,

Dickinson and Company (U.S.),

Braun Melsungen AG,

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.),

Cook Medical (U.S.),

Devicor Medical Products Inc. (U.S.),

Argon Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis

America holds the first position in the bone biopsy market owing to the rising prevalence of cancer in the U.S. and increasing demand for new cancer diagnostic and treatment services. In Americas, North America is the largest market owing to the presence of key players in healthcare diagnostic industry. The prevalence of osteoporosis is found to be higher in the population over 35 years for age. Changing lifestyle, emphasis on fitness and exercise, and overall development of medical device industry also accelerate the growth of the market.

Europe is the second largest market for bone biopsy. In Europe, there is an increasing demand for advanced bone biopsy devices, and extensive research and development activities by clinical research and academic institutes for cancer diagnosis and treatment. Germany is the largest market followed by France. The market in Germany is driven by increasing demand for specialty care services.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace and is driven by the high prevalence of chronic disease such as kidney disease, obesity, diabetes and other. India, China, and Japan are major contributors to the growth of the market. This growth is attributed to an increasing demand of technologically advanced medical devices in diagnostic centers and availability of highly qualified medical professional dedicated to research in oncology. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and extensive growth of medical device industry also influence the use of medical devices for diagnosis of various diseases such as osteoporosis, diabetes, cancer, and others.

The Middle East & Africa also show a steady rise in the market owing to low technology penetration and increasing awareness about cancer treatment. In the Middle East & Africa, United Arab Emirates captures the largest market share for bone biopsy owing to the availability of better healthcare infrastructure and a wide scope for research. In Africa, the market also shows a positive growth owing to development of healthcare system in African countries, and increasing demand for primary care services.

