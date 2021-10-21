Drilling Tools Market Report 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2025
The drilling tools market has been further segmented, based on type, into drill bits, drill collars, drilling tubulars, drill swivels, drilling motors, drill reamers and stabilizers, mechanical thrusters, shock tools, and drilling jars. The drilling tubulars segment is expected to be the largest market due to increasing drilled footage and the development of deepwater oil and gas fields.
Onshore drilling is more cost-effective and less complex than offshore. Offshore drilling requires higher capital investments and is complex due to depth, complicated well formations, and instability.
The Drilling Tools market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Drilling Tools.
This report studies the global market size of Drilling Tools in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Drilling Tools in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Drilling Tools market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Drilling Tools market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BenchmarkingÂ
Baker HughesÂ
HalliburtonÂ
National Oilwell VarcoÂ
SchlumbergerÂ
WeatherfordÂ
Cougar Drilling SolutionsÂ
Drilling Tools InternationalÂ
Rubicon Oilfield InternationalÂ
Bico Drilling ToolsÂ
Dynomax Drilling ToolsÂ
GyrodataÂ
Pacesetter Directional DrillingÂ
Scientific DrillingÂ
Tianhe Oil GroupÂ
Wenzel Downhole Tools
Drilling Tools Breakdown Data by Type
Drill Bits
Drill Collars
Drilling Jars
Drilling Motors
Drilling Tubulars
Drill Swivels
Drill Reamers and Stabilizers
Mechanical Thrusters
Shock Tools
Drilling Tools Breakdown Data by Application
Onshore
Offshore
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global Drilling Tools status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Drilling Tools manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drilling Tools :
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Drilling Tools market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
