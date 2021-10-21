Embedded FPGA Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2024

Embedded FPGA is an IP block that allows a complete FPGA to be incorporated into any integrated circuit. The solutions implemented in embedded FPGA are faster and less power consuming, which makes them simpler and cheaper than FPGA. Embedded FPGA uses a considerable amount of silicon area and maximum metal layers in a process.

Factors, such as low power requirement and reduced system cost drive the demand for embedded FPGA. Moreover, the adoption of eFPGA in high-end applications is expected to be opportunistic for the market. However, designing complexities could hamper the market growth.

The global embedded FPGA market is segmented based on technology, application and region. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into EEPROM, antifuse, SRAM, flash, and others. By application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, data processing, military & aerospace, telecom, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the embedded FPGA market include Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Incorporation, Broadcom Limited, Quick Logic Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Xilinx Inc., Microchip Technology, and Cypress Semiconductor.

KEY BENEFITS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the global eFPGA market are provided in the report to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2024 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments assists in identifying the profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analyses of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is included in the study.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

EEPROM

Antifuse

SRAM

Flash

Others

By Application

Data processing

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Military & aerospace

Automotive

Telecom

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

