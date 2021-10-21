Global Automotive System On Chip Market to Register Stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2025

Persistence Market Research latest research report on ‘Delta Sigma Modulator Market’ delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Delta-sigma Modulator Market: Introduction

In today’s world, increasing usage of consumer electronic devices by people in daily activities including travel, communication, and entertainment results into the surge in of microcontroller devices market. DS modulation is a method for encoding analog signals into digital signals as found in an analog-to-digital converter (ADC). A delta-sigma modulator also known as delta sigma converter, consists of modular in connection with a decimation filter and is regarded as one of the most credited forms of conversion in the data. It is used to convert high bit-count, low-frequency digital signals into lower bit-count, and higher-frequency digital signals which is a part of process to convert digital signals into analog in a digital-to-analog converter (DAC). It primarily aims at achieving higher transmission efficiency in ADCs and DACs.

DS modulators help in reducing the analog of analog circuitry used in the converter along with an additional advantage of high speed analog circuits. Further, it is also used to reduce the sampling rate as it is usually found that the modulator signals are oversampled.

Delta-sigma Modulator Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as rise in number of wireless devices and developments in the wireless infrastructure and surge in global mobile traffic data are the primary factors driving the growth of delta-sigma modulator market. Moreover, adoption of IoT devices and emergence of smart grid devices and applications is also resulting into the growth of delta-sigma modulator market.

However, presence of many players resulting and price war resulting affecting performance parameters are some factors causing a hindrance in the growth of delta-sigma modulator market.

Delta-sigma Modulator Market: Segmentation

Delta-sigma Modulator market can be segmented on the basis of application and region wise. On the basis of application the market is further segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, industrial and others. Region wise, delta-sigma modulator market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Delta-sigma Modulator Market: Regional Overview

North America delta-sigma modulator market holds the largest market share and is expected to dominate the market in the near future owing to faster adoption of technologies in this region followed by Europe. Asia Pacific contributes a significant market share in delta-sigma modulator market due presence of semiconductor manufacturers in this region. Latin America and MEA region are expected to show a moderate growth rate in Delta-sigma Modulator market.

Delta-sigma Modulator Market: Key Players

Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Ozic, Qualcomm Inc., Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors, National Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, Richtek Technology Corporation and Taiwan Semiconductor are some of the key players in Delta-sigma Modulator market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

