Global Bionics Market 2019-2023 to Post a CAGR of 9.5% Consumer research, Report includes – Future innovations, Research Report Analysis | 360 Research Reports

Bionics Market Segmentation by Major Players:

ABIOMED, ASAHI KASEI MEDICAL CO. LTD, BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC., COCHLEAR LIMITED, CYBERONICS INC., EDWARD LIFESCIENCES, EKSO BIONICS, ROCHE HOLDING AG, AND MEDTRONIC

Overview of Bionics Market Report:

Bionics are man-made devices that can be implanted or integrated into humans, to either replace a natural organ or provide support to restore specific function, or a group of related functions, helping the patient to return to his normal life. The global bionics market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2023).

Scarcity of Donor Organs

The lack of availability of potential organs to transplant has been a major issue. The demand for organ donors is ever increasing and is very high, when compared to the actual supply. It has been estimated that of all the patients who need organ transplantation, only 10% are able to undergo the process. This has been a major boost for bionics market, as the patients cannot afford to wait in the queue, since the stakes are very high. Bionics are able to cater to the needs of those in need of organ transplantations and replacements. Bionics can replicate the function of damaged organs. The replication is almost the same. This level of scarcity of organs has turned into a boon for artificial organs and bionics industry.

Increased incidence of disabilities and organ failures, technological advancements and high incidence of road accidents leading to amputations, are some of the other factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Expensive Procedures

The cost of the procedure is a major constraint for the bionics market. The high cost of these organs is due to the production policies to address the patients, taxpayers, and medical technology corporations. For instance, organ transplant has many issues in the current market scenario, such as the policies for procurement, transplant tourism, organ trafficking, and others.

Each year, there are about 32,500 people at the age of 55-70 years in the final stages of their heart diseases, and are in need of an artificial heart. However, the protocol requiring written consent of the patient, limits the number to 12,000. The estimates of the cost of the organ, surgical procedure, device, and continuing surveillance of the patients, are in the range of USD 100,000-USD 300,000.

Additionally, fear of device malfunction and its consequences and limited specialists to carry out the procedure, are also restraining the growth of the bionics market.

North America to Lead the Market

The global bionics market is segmented by product and geography. By geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America the largest share in the bionic implant space. Also, the market is emerging due to the rise in the population, coupled with awareness among the players and the patients. Growing income levels, increasing healthcare expenditure, and less competition than mature countries, are the factors that are responsible for an increase in the interest of market players in emerging markets.

