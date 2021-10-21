Global Brushless DC Motors Industry Growing Demand from Emerging Markets 2019

MarketResearchNest.com ads “Global Brushless DC Motors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 125 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Brushless DC electric motor (BLDC motors, BL motors) also known as electronically commutated motors (ECMs, EC motors), or synchronous DC motors, are synchronous motors powered by DC electricity via an inverter or switching power supply which produces an AC electric current to drive each phase of the motor via a closed loop controller. The controller provides pulses of current to the motor windings that control the speed and torque of the motor.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global brushless DC motors market during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for consumer electronics and automotive product in China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. The North American market is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 due to increasing demand for highly sophisticated medical devices. Growing economies, such as China, India, and Taiwan are the most promising markets for brushless DC motors.

The Brushless DC Motors market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Brushless DC Motors

This report studies the global market size of Brushless DC Motors in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Brushless DC Motors in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Brushless DC Motors market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Brushless DC Motors market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ametek

ARC Systems

Nidec

Faulhaber

Allied Motion Technologies

Anaheim Automation

Asmo

Brook Crompton

Danaher Motion

Johnson Electric

Minebea

Buhler Motor

Kollmorgen

Moog

Maxon Motor

BEI Kimco

Woodward

Shinano Kenshi

Portescap

Skurka Aerospace

Servotecnica

Mclennan

Aerotech

Brushless DC Motors Breakdown Data by Type

By Power Rating

Between 37.5 W and 750 W

Between 750 W and 3 kW

Between 3 kW and 75 kW

More than 75 kW

By Type

Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors

Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors

Brushless DC Motors Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Automation

Medical Device

Aerospace and Defense

Others

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Brushless DC Motors status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Brushless DC Motors manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Brushless DC Motors :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Brushless DC Motors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

