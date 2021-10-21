Global Commercial Dryers Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Commercial Dryers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 122 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

Commercial dryers are designed to remove the water content from the fabric on the expense of energy utilization. Commercial dryers work on basic scientific principle of centrifugal force. In the past years, commercial dryers market was mainly concentrated in European countries. With the growing utility of commercial dryers in the places such as hotels, motels, public institution, hospitals and schools, the market expanded in a significant manner and expected to grow in the coming period. Â Encouraging growth in the travel and hospitality industry is expected to trigger the commercial dryers market. Continued growth will likely to be sustained by the population expansion across the globe. Subsequently, propels the demand growth for the utilization of commercial dryers in the urban localities. Additionally, commercial dryers are sold on the basis of the specification by drum volume and dryer weight capacity. In the U.S., large capacity tumble commercial dryers are mainly gas fired.Â

The Commercial Dryers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vibratory Screener.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Alliance Laundry Systems

Whirlpool

American Dryer

AB Electrolux

General Electric

Fagor Industrial

LG Electronics

Dexter Apache Holdings

Continental Girbau

Jinan Oasis Dry Cleaning And Laundry Equipment

Miele and Cie

Ramsons India

IFB Industries

Tosei

Aqualogic

Stefab

A.Braun

Commercial Dryers Breakdown Data by Type

Stationary

Portable

Commercial Dryers Breakdown Data by Application

Public Institutions

Commercial Building

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Commercial Dryers market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Commercial Dryers market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Commercial Dryers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Commercial Dryers submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Dryers :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Commercial Dryers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

