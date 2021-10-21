Global Connected Aircraft Market Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2018-2027

Product Overview

Connected aircraft are equipped with the facilities such as high quality audio, video games, movies, music, radio and news. It is also equipped with local languages which guide the passengers with safety and security instructions. Additionally, connected aircraft also provides the internet services .The passenger travelling in the aircraft has the direct access to news and entertainment across the different regions of the world. The enhanced global positioning system (GPS) helps passenger to track the location while travelling in different regions. Connected aircraft uses gigabytes of data and it also improves the safety and security measures.

Market Size and Forecast

The global connected aircraft market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 17.4 % during 2018-2027. It is expected to reach around USD 19 billion by 2027. The rising safety concern coupled with growing need to upgrade technology is driving the connected aircraft market across the globe.

The global connected aircraft market can be segmented on the basis of components and connectivity technologies. On the basis of components, it is sub-segmented into aircraft condition monitoring system (ACMS), aircraft communication & reporting system (ACRS) and electronic fleet bag. Aircraft communication & reporting system (ACRS) is anticipated be the major sub-segment on the account of maintaining safety and security of the passenger travelling in the flight. Aircraft communication & reporting system (ACRS) is equipped with servers, modems and wireless network which are used by the ground technical staff for communication. On the basis of connectivity technologies, it is sub-segmented into Ku-Band, Ka-Band and L Band. Ka- Band has larger application in comparison to other sub-segment on the account of larger frequency range in comparison to other sub-segments.

By region, global connected aircraft market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global connected aircraft market on the account of availability of advanced technologies coupled with the rising demand for internet access by the passenger travelling in the aircraft. Additionally, high presence of key players operating in the connected aircraft market in North America is also the major factor to fuel the market growth of the connected aircraft in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region of the global connected aircraft market on the account of increasing number of air passengers coupled with rising disposable income of the population.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global connected aircraft market in the following segments:

By Components:

Aircraft condition monitoring system (ACMS)

Aircraft communication & reporting system (ACRS)

Electronic fleet bag

By Connectivity Technologies:

Ku-Band

Ka-Band

L Band

By Region

Global connected aircraft market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

connected-aircraft market

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The increasing demand for the flight safety operations and to get weather conditions in real time in the airline industry is anticipated to be a major growth driver for the global connected aircraft market. Additionally, the growing demand for the entertainment services is also predicted to propel the demand for the internet .This in turn upsurge the demand for the connected aircraft throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for the effective communication and data transfer technology system is also a growth driver for the connected aircraft market. Furthermore, the increasing use of internet in the connected aircraft helps to monitor the damages in the aircrafts and fuel consumption .The rising passenger traffic across the developing region coupled with the increasing adoption of the hardware in the aircraft industry is predicted to support the growth of global connected aircraft market during the forecast period.

However, cyber security concern in the developing economies may act as a restraining factor for the growth of global connected aircraft market throughout the forecast period.

Key Players

Honeywell International, Inc

Panasonic Corporation

Inmarsat plc

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc

Zodiac Aerospace

Intelsat, S.A

Eutelsat S.A.

Gogo Inc

Kontron AG

Thales Group

